First teaser for Fallout star's new dark comedy drops, streaming this October

She might have already had a fanbase after a starring role in Yellowjackets, but there's no doubting that this year's hit Fallout show has broken Ella Purnell out – she's a certified big deal now.

So, when a teaser for her new show drops, people are going to sit up and pay attention, as demonstrated by the arrival of the teaser for Sweetpea. It's due on streaming services from this Octover, with Sky Atlantic and NOW picking it up in the UK, and Starz being the place to watch for US viewers.

Sweetpea | Official Teaser | Sky - YouTube Watch On

Purnell's face is the centre of pretty much the whole teaser, as she shows us glimpses of her character Rhiannon, who clearly struggles to stand out from not only the crowd but the background too.

We see her being ignored in various walks of life, from the workplace to the shops, while cutting back over and over to a shot of her with a bloodied shirt. When the teaser ends, she's shouting in gleeful anger at her reflection, promising a dark twist in the series.

It looks like an interesting premise, and Sweetpea is adapted from a novel of the same name – that novel and the series' official blurb provides some more concrete information about how things will unfold.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sky TV) (Image credit: Sky TV) (Image credit: Sky TV) (Image credit: Sky TV) (Image credit: Sky TV)

It reads: "Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything…Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?"

So, expect bloody murder and a potentially haphazard attempt to keep things both under control and secret, which both sound like recipes for a fun series. Purnell is clearly excited, enthusing: "At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens. I hope audiences have as much fun going on Rhiannon Lewis' wild, coming-of-rage journey as we did bringing it to life."

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The show will be coming in October, with no specific start date yet set. It's interesting to see that it's a Starz production, which means that's where it'll be found in the USA. While such a platform might not have the volume of some of the other entrants on our list of the best streaming services, maybe Sweetpea can help to move the dial.