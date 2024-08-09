First teaser for Fallout star's new dark comedy drops, streaming this October

She might have already had a fanbase after a starring role in Yellowjackets, but there's no doubting that this year's hit Fallout show has broken Ella Purnell out – she's a certified big deal now.
So, when a teaser for her new show drops, people are going to sit up and pay attention, as demonstrated by the arrival of the teaser for Sweetpea. It's due on streaming services from this Octover, with Sky Atlantic and NOW picking it up in the UK, and Starz being the place to watch for US viewers.
Purnell's face is the centre of pretty much the whole teaser, as she shows us glimpses of her character Rhiannon, who clearly struggles to stand out from not only the crowd but the background too.
We see her being ignored in various walks of life, from the workplace to the shops, while cutting back over and over to a shot of her with a bloodied shirt. When the teaser ends, she's shouting in gleeful anger at her reflection, promising a dark twist in the series.
It looks like an interesting premise, and Sweetpea is adapted from a novel of the same name – that novel and the series' official blurb provides some more concrete information about how things will unfold.
It reads: "Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything…Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?"
So, expect bloody murder and a potentially haphazard attempt to keep things both under control and secret, which both sound like recipes for a fun series. Purnell is clearly excited, enthusing: "At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens. I hope audiences have as much fun going on Rhiannon Lewis' wild, coming-of-rage journey as we did bringing it to life."
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The show will be coming in October, with no specific start date yet set. It's interesting to see that it's a Starz production, which means that's where it'll be found in the USA. While such a platform might not have the volume of some of the other entrants on our list of the best streaming services, maybe Sweetpea can help to move the dial.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
Sky TV update: all the new features coming to revolutionise Sky Q in 2020
Sky has a host of new features coming to Sky Q this year
By Aaron Brown Published
-
Sky TV and Sky Q updates will revolutionise your TV viewing this year
Is this the year Sky Q ditches the dish, goes fully voice controlled and truly tailors its programme guide to you?
By Aaron Brown Published
-
Sky TV and broadband price increase coming very soon: here's what you'll pay
Sky has now confirmed what the small-print buried at the bottom of its website had already alluded to ...
By Aaron Brown Published
-
-
What are Kegel exercises: the exercise with surprising benefits you didn't think you needed
“They benefit men and women,” says an expert
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
TAG Heuer revives the Seafarer with its third Hodinkee watch collaboration
TAG Heuer and Hodinkee’s third watch collaboration is a blast from the past
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Pedro Pascal confirmed to return in season 2 of sci-fi horror megahit next year
The Last of Us season 2's teaser trailer is here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Is this the new Superbad? Netflix's new comedy movie drops must-watch trailer
Incoming looks like cheeky fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's hit sci-fi series gets second season streaming date confirmed
Silo is back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's biggest show finally gets S2 trailer after Amazon's divisive first season
The Rings of Power is back soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Jeff Goldblum stuns in new Netflix series' first trailer ahead of this month's release
Kaos is coming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon, Virgin and EE in talks with HBO to move Game of Thrones to their platforms
Max streaming service could launch in the UK after deal with Sky expires
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Loved Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch this Hugh Jackman sci-fi movie on Netflix soon
Reminiscence is under the radar
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of Netflix's most talked-about series returns this month – will you be watching?
Emily in Paris gets its fourth season very soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published