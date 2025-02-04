First-look at Amazon Prime Video's flagship sci-fi sequel leaks

Fallout season 2 is shaping up to be everything a fan could want

Fallout season 1
(Image credit: Amazon)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

A scenery prop alleged to be for Fallout season 2 has appeared in a photo on Reddit.

If true, it confirms that the show will continue to be faithful to the source material, and take it to one of the best locations featured in the game franchise.

Filming on the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout TV series is well underway and a leaked image from the set has appeared online.

If you haven't finished season 1 yet, we thoroughly recommend you stop reading and go do so right now – there are spoilers ahead. But if you're still with us and fancy a glimpse at what to expect with season 2, then check out the below.

New leaks from Fallout season 2 from r/Fallout

Posted on the Fallout Reddit board by user FeuTarse, the photo shows a scenery prop from the forthcoming follow-up season. And it'll be instantly familiar to anyone who has played the sublime Fallout: New Vegas.

The cliff-hanger ending of season 1 gave us an indication that the second would be set in New Vegas, at least initially, and now we have proof.

"Dinky the T-Rex" first appeared in that game and, as confirmed by Eurogamer, was found on the side of the road on the way to the city itself. It's part of a desert highway motel in the Mojave Wasteland and, in the game, you meet some interesting NPCs, including a cowboy robot called Victor.

Maybe that'll be the case in the series too. It'd certainly be cool if they can get William Sadler to reprise the role he originally voiced.

Either way, as with the first season, it seems showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet are keen to keep the series as accurate to the source as possible, while also telling a new story.

It's a strategy that earned Fallout 94% from critics and 90% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, and ensured the show broke numerous viewing records for the streaming service on its debut last April.

We don't yet have confirmation for when second season might appear, and considering its only just entered production, we might yet have a while to wait. Still, at least that gives us plenty more time for further speculation and leaks.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸