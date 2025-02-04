First-look at Amazon Prime Video's flagship sci-fi sequel leaks

Quick Summary
A scenery prop alleged to be for Fallout season 2 has appeared in a photo on Reddit.
If true, it confirms that the show will continue to be faithful to the source material, and take it to one of the best locations featured in the game franchise.
Filming on the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout TV series is well underway and a leaked image from the set has appeared online.
If you haven't finished season 1 yet, we thoroughly recommend you stop reading and go do so right now – there are spoilers ahead. But if you're still with us and fancy a glimpse at what to expect with season 2, then check out the below.
New leaks from Fallout season 2 from r/Fallout
Posted on the Fallout Reddit board by user FeuTarse, the photo shows a scenery prop from the forthcoming follow-up season. And it'll be instantly familiar to anyone who has played the sublime Fallout: New Vegas.
The cliff-hanger ending of season 1 gave us an indication that the second would be set in New Vegas, at least initially, and now we have proof.
"Dinky the T-Rex" first appeared in that game and, as confirmed by Eurogamer, was found on the side of the road on the way to the city itself. It's part of a desert highway motel in the Mojave Wasteland and, in the game, you meet some interesting NPCs, including a cowboy robot called Victor.
Maybe that'll be the case in the series too. It'd certainly be cool if they can get William Sadler to reprise the role he originally voiced.
Either way, as with the first season, it seems showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet are keen to keep the series as accurate to the source as possible, while also telling a new story.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's a strategy that earned Fallout 94% from critics and 90% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, and ensured the show broke numerous viewing records for the streaming service on its debut last April.
We don't yet have confirmation for when second season might appear, and considering its only just entered production, we might yet have a while to wait. Still, at least that gives us plenty more time for further speculation and leaks.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
This audiophilic stunner can play CDs and make the rest of your digital music sound divine
The Rotel Michi Q5 high performance CD player is launching in March with a superb specification
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Nothing's next phone might be mid-range, but you'll get at least one big iPhone feature
The Nothing Phone (3a) could get an iPhone feature – but does it need it?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Prime Video's new series wants to be 300, but can it compete?
House of David is a bit of a weird one for the streamer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime Video this February: the 5 best new shows and movies
Don't miss these new additions to Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video thinks it has your new favourite show coming very soon
Newtopia looks like a hilarious, gory romance
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 best Amazon Prime Video shows you didn't know existed
We've trawled the back end of Prime Video to find three hidden shows you really should watch
By Brian Comber Published
-
Prime Video's new series might just be my perfect show
It's tailor-made just for me
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's steamy new thriller is coming – perfect for a date night
My Fault: London looks really fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 obscure Tom Cruise movies to revisit on streaming services
Fancy going on a cruise? Here are three of Tom's lesser known movies to stream
By Brian Comber Published
-
Amazon Prime's best-ever detective show returns to streaming – many seasons score 100%
Monk is a cult classic for a reason
By Max Freeman-Mills Published