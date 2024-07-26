Dune 3 release date revealed by IMAX

Quick Summary
After two successful installments so far, the third film in the Dune franchise has finally had a confirmed release date.
That information comes courtesy of the IMAX Corporation.
Every once in a while, Hollywood pumps out a film franchise which stands to define an entire generation of cinema. Those films will normally combine an all-star cast with a great plot and fantastic direction.
For the modern day, it's hard to argue with Dune holding that title. After the first film debuted late in 2021, we were treated to the fantastic sequel – Dune: Part Two – earlier this year.
Many have been questioning when the third film in the franchise would arrive – and now we might have an answer. That's because the IMAX corporation has confirmed that another film in the Dune franchise will be released in 2026.
That tallies up with previous – albeit unconfirmed – reports, which suggested that the next film for director, Dennis Villeneuve, would be released on the 18th of December, 2026. That now looks set to be another part of the Dune franchise.
Villeneuve spoke recently with Digital Spy about the project, noting that, while it was still in its infancy, he was writing a third script. He summed it up, saying, "There's a lot of work that has been done, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done in order to have something solid to shoot."
The next iteration is believed to be based on the Dune Messiah novel. That means we would likely see most of the current cast return to their roles. However, there is no title currently given to the film, so it's unclear if the plot will line up entirely.
It likely would mean another swathe of awards for the franchise. The first film picked up a crate of trophies, including six Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and a Grammy. The second installment widened the mantlepiece further, picking up midseason awards already this year.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
With a little over two years before the film is set to arrive, we'll have to wait patiently for the next installment of this modern saga.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
