You can stream Dune Part Two at home next week, here's how

Dune: Part Two
I hope you brought appropriate footwear because things are about to sandy in your front room. The biggest sci-fi movie of 2024 so far, Dune Part Two is getting its on-demand release very soon. 

From April 15th you'll have to keep an eye out for Sandworms when Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's novels continues. Boasting an incredible 93% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 95% from audiences, this is a rare blockbuster that has been met with near-universal acclaim. It features a frankly ridiculous cast of stars too. We're talking Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem and more. That almost doesn't seem fair to other movies.

With the digital release, you'll be able to catch the story on a number of streaming services but the most common platforms are Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. If you pre-order now at Amazon you can get access to the UHD version for £19.99, the same price as the HD and SD versions. You'll own the movie too, not just rent it. 

If you prefer physical media that's fine too, but you'll have to wait a fair bit longer for the Blu-Ray/DVD release. It won't be released until May and late May at that - on the 27th. 

In this new movie, we once again follow Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and her fellow Fremen to take revenge on House Harkonnen. If that all sounded like gibberish to you, then it'll probably help if you've seen the first movie. Luckily it's streaming right now on Netflix (in the UK) and Hulu/Max (in the USA). 

Don't be worried about getting invested in an unfinished story either, Dune has been planned as a trilogy and a third instalment has been confirmed to be in the works with Villneuve once again in the director's chair. There's no release date yet but the best way to be ready is to keep up with the most recent movie. 

