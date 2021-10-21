How to watch Dune online where you are today

Dune is a wondrously colossal space opera more than half a century in the imagination, featuring an all-star cast led by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and a scene-stealing spaceworm. Laying the groundwork for what's shaping up as a film saga for the ages, here's how to get to transport to Arrakis and watch Dune online today.

Inspired by Homer's Iliad and despised by J.R.R. Tolkien, whose own epic has been endlessly compared to it, Dune is based on Frank Herbert's exemplary 1965 novel of the same name.

The planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, is the galaxy's sole source of spice, a mind-enhancing drug, and its peoples have long been terrorized by the powerful Harkonnens of planet Giedi Prime. Their unexpected departure of the stronghold lures the Atreides of planet Caladan into the desert, igniting a vicious conflict.

Strap yourself in and keep reading to find out how to watch Dune wherever you are.

Where can you watch Dune?

Warner Bros. Pictures has once again opted for a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release.

It's dropping Dune on the streaming service HBO Max in the US, which means if you don't fancy a trip to the movies, you don't have to.

In other countries, your best option on delay of release is to find the biggest, loudest cinema screen you can and absorb yourself in the two-and-a-half hours of sci-fi glory. You'll be waiting a while before it hits home TV screens.

When can you watch Dune?

Dune is dropping on HBO Max on Thursday, October 21.

It launches on the service at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, which means you can dive in straight after work.

How to watch Dune online in the US

For those sitting Stateside, watching Dune is easy. All you'll need is an HBO Max subscription and you're all set. Pay $14.99 a month or commit to 12 months for $149.99. And better still, it's an ad-free subscription (Dune isn't being available at the cheaper no-ads tier).

Watch Dune: Where to stream outside the US

Anyone hoping to catch Dune in the UK and Canada have to do it the old-fashioned way, cradling a bucket of popcorn at the cinema. It's set for a Thursday, October 21 release, which is the same day it hits theaters in the US.

The Australian release date for Dune is much later, with the film set to come out on Thursday, December 2 Down Under. Sorry Aussies!

Unfortunately, HBO Max is a US-only streaming service that requires an American credit card to sign-up, meaning even the use of a fantastic VPN won't be enough to stream the film for the comfort of your couch.

