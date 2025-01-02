Apple TV+ gives everyone a great free gift – even if you don't subscribe

Watch Silo, Severance and Slow Horses for free

Apple TV Plus on iPhone 16 Pro Max
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Apple TV+ is completely free to watch this coming weekend, without needing to pay to subscribe.

That means you can watch some of the biggest shows of 2024 at no cost.

Apple is giving absolutely everyone the chance to watch some of the biggest shows of modern times for free. You can binge the likes of Silo, Severance and Slow Horses at no cost, even if you don't subscribe to Apple TV+.

That's because it's making the streaming service free to access for the coming weekend – from Friday 3 to the end of play on Sunday 5 January 2025. All you need is an Apple ID and to log into the Apple TV app on whichever device suits you best.

The freebie is especially good for fans of sci-fi because, as well as Silo and Severance, you could cram in episodes of Foundation, Dark Matter, or Invasion, or even just spend the entire weekend on a For All Mankind marathon.

You'll have to forego everything else you have planned considering the four seasons of 10 episodes apiece would take 40+ hours to complete, but hey, who needs food or toilet breaks?

Of course, Apple hopes you'll pay to subscribe once the weekend is done.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 per month for a single-user subscription., although you can get it as part of an Apple One subscription, too. That adds other Apple services, like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, and costs from £18.95 / $19.95 / AU$24.95 per month.

The service is available through Apple's own devices, of course, but also most modern Smart TVs, Fire TV Sticks, Roku, games consoles, plus Android TV and Google TV devices. In fact, pretty much the only devices currently without a native Apple TV app are Android phones and tablets, but you can still watch Apple TV+ content on them through a browser.

Basically, if you have a streaming device of any kind, you should be able to watch Apple TV+ for free this weekend.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸