Apple TV+ gives everyone a great free gift – even if you don't subscribe

Quick Summary Apple TV+ is completely free to watch this coming weekend, without needing to pay to subscribe. That means you can watch some of the biggest shows of 2024 at no cost.

Apple is giving absolutely everyone the chance to watch some of the biggest shows of modern times for free. You can binge the likes of Silo, Severance and Slow Horses at no cost, even if you don't subscribe to Apple TV+.

That's because it's making the streaming service free to access for the coming weekend – from Friday 3 to the end of play on Sunday 5 January 2025. All you need is an Apple ID and to log into the Apple TV app on whichever device suits you best.

The freebie is especially good for fans of sci-fi because, as well as Silo and Severance, you could cram in episodes of Foundation, Dark Matter, or Invasion, or even just spend the entire weekend on a For All Mankind marathon.

You'll have to forego everything else you have planned considering the four seasons of 10 episodes apiece would take 40+ hours to complete, but hey, who needs food or toilet breaks?

Of course, Apple hopes you'll pay to subscribe once the weekend is done.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 per month for a single-user subscription., although you can get it as part of an Apple One subscription, too. That adds other Apple services, like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, and costs from £18.95 / $19.95 / AU$24.95 per month.

The service is available through Apple's own devices, of course, but also most modern Smart TVs, Fire TV Sticks, Roku, games consoles, plus Android TV and Google TV devices. In fact, pretty much the only devices currently without a native Apple TV app are Android phones and tablets, but you can still watch Apple TV+ content on them through a browser.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Basically, if you have a streaming device of any kind, you should be able to watch Apple TV+ for free this weekend.