As you'd expect, Black Friday might be sucking up a lot of airtime, but that doesn't mean that everything exciting happening today is on sale. Lego just proved this perfectly, launching two new things at the same time.

Firstly, its Black Friday offers are live; they last for three days and are worth a look if you've had your eyes on any mid-tier sets for a while. Don't hold your breath for anything crazy, though, as the discounts aren't that intense for the most part.

More excitingly, today marks the first time you can order the new Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D set, which brings one of sci-fi's most iconic spaceships to Lego at long last, in what looks like a pretty stunning kit, for €379.99 / £349.99 / $399.99.

Lego Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D: £349.99 at LEGO This beautiful spaceship is an icon from my childhood, which featured a whole heap of The Next Generation binges. That's the show this version is from, as confirmed by the minifigure cast that comes with it.

The set boasts over 3,600 pieces, which makes it really dense despite a slender design, and based on every other high-end Lego set I've constructed, it's likely to hide plenty of easter eggs and references inside as you build up the layers.

The command saucer (that's the circular bit at the front) is detachable, and there's actually a shuttle bay that opens and hides two mini-shuttles, so you should be able to arrange the ship in a few different ways once it's built. It comes with minifigures for Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher. Each will have a little accessory that nods to their role in the show, too.

Finally, if you order the set before the end of this weekend, you'll get a free gift thrown in: a Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod, which seems like the perfect companion for obvious reasons.

Star Wars has dominated Lego for a long time now, with kits like the Death Star and Millennium Falcon becoming perennial favourites, so it's high time that other sci-fi franchises got some love like this, frankly. Whether this is the first of a few Star Trek kits or just a joyous one-off is anyone's guess right now, though.

That said, I'd be remiss if I didn't point you towards one of the steepest Black Friday discounts of the weekend, which is indeed on the Falcon – in its most expensive, Ultimate Collector Series form.