3 Prime Day Lego deals better than the Millennium Falcon – more budget friendly too
Yeah, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is amazing, but I prefer these three other offers
There's no doubt about it, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is an incredible set, which is also hugely popular around deal periods. That's mostly because it usually sees a £200 price drop or more.
However, even at its sale price, it's still a considerably purchase and not everyone can afford it. Thankfully though, this Prime Big Deal Days event is full of other brilliant Lego builds – one's that I either already own or will spend my own money on before the sales end.
Here then are three amazing Lego deals I've found on Amazon that I highly recommend, especially if you don't have unlimited budgets.
A wonderful build for adults, the Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart comes with 1,972 pieces and makes a great piece to display afterwards. Mario can also be posed, depending on your mood.
If you still want to go Star Wars but don't have the funds or shelf space for the Millennium Falcon, this Lego TIE Interceptor set is also spectacular. You also get TIE pilot and mouse droid minifigures.
Okay, so this isn't that much smaller or cheaper than the Millennium Falcon, but it's the Holy Grail for fans of The Lord of the Rings. You get a mammoth 5,471 pieces and no less than 10 minifigures.
These are far from the only Lego deals available in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. I've also ordered the Lego Icons Williams FW14B F1 car (with Nigel Mansell minifigure) myself – which is down by 26%. It almost made my top three.
And if you like the look of the Barad-dûr set above, the Rivendell set has more than £80 off the usual price too.
Basically, if you're a Lego collector or just love the occasional build, there are plenty of offers for you right now.
Just make sure you hurry though, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event ends at midnight tonight and there's no guarantee these deals will still be available after. You'll have to wait until Black Friday in November if you do miss out, and who knows whether any of these sets will be on offer then.
