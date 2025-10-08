3 Prime Day Lego deals better than the Millennium Falcon – more budget friendly too

There's no doubt about it, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is an incredible set, which is also hugely popular around deal periods. That's mostly because it usually sees a £200 price drop or more.

However, even at its sale price, it's still a considerably purchase and not everyone can afford it. Thankfully though, this Prime Big Deal Days event is full of other brilliant Lego builds – one's that I either already own or will spend my own money on before the sales end.

Here then are three amazing Lego deals I've found on Amazon that I highly recommend, especially if you don't have unlimited budgets.

These are far from the only Lego deals available in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. I've also ordered the Lego Icons Williams FW14B F1 car (with Nigel Mansell minifigure) myself – which is down by 26%. It almost made my top three.

And if you like the look of the Barad-dûr set above, the Rivendell set has more than £80 off the usual price too.

Basically, if you're a Lego collector or just love the occasional build, there are plenty of offers for you right now.

Just make sure you hurry though, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event ends at midnight tonight and there's no guarantee these deals will still be available after. You'll have to wait until Black Friday in November if you do miss out, and who knows whether any of these sets will be on offer then.