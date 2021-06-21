Top 5 drones in the Amazon Prime Day sales, including 4k and 8K quadcopters and underwater models

If you're a fan of photography or video, then a drone expands your potential to take stunning scenes wherever you are. Whether you want to shoot creative selfies, capture jaw-dropping scenery, or an alternative view of your surroundings, the latest models have you covered. The best drones are fun to fly too, with first-person view (FPV) options and even raving drones for some serious speed.

Whether you're looking to invest in your first drone or upgrading your old model, the best Prime Day deals this year include some big discounts on drones. Don't hang around though – most sales end at 11.59 pm (PT) on Tuesday, June 22 and can sell out before then.

Top Prime Day drone deals

DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone Quadcopter 2.7K Camera + Samsung 128GB Micro SDXC card: was $523.99, now $397.09 at Amazon (save $126)

This tiny drone packs a 12MP camera with 2.7K video and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for smooth shooting. Plus, you get a Samsung 128GB card thrown in for less than $400.

DEERC DE22 GPS Drone with 4K Camera: was $449.99, now $349.99 at Amazon (save $100)

With a 4K camera, a 5x zoom and a 2-axis gimbal, the Deerc DE22 drone comes with two batteries for up to 52 minutes flight time and a folding design to take this anywhere.

NEHEME NH525 Foldable Drones with 720P HD Camera for Adults: was $79.99, now $40.69 at Amazon (save $39)

A mini selfie drone that's ideal for adults and kids. Features propeller guards, one key take-off and landing, altitude hold and hand gesture control.

Lopom GPS drone with 4K EIS camera: was $296.99, now $196.99 at Amazon (save $100)

With a 5G transmitter and 4K UHD camera, this drone features electric image stabilization (EIS) for a smoother shot and a range of up to 4,000 feet for high-altitude shooting.

Chasing Dory Underwater drone: was $598, now $499 at Amazon (save $99)

Rather than taking to the skies, this drone takes to the water, going down to 49 feet below water and featuring a 1080p camera and twin 250-lumen headlights.View Deal

