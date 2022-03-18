Top 3 new shows to watch on Disney Plus this weekend

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What to watch this weekend? A daily dilemma for us all. While Disney Plus looks to continuously bolster its offerings with new Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and everything else under the streaming sun, it doesn't make the decision of what to watch any easier.

This month is also an unusual one as there's no blockbuster Disney Plus TV series until the end of the month when Marvel's Moon Knight with Oscar Issac releases. Of course, you can catch up on the full series of The Book of Boba Fett that just ended in February, or binge through the numerous other series available. But, let's be honest: we want something new.

The selection of shows available on Disney Plus is often different depending on what territory you are located in, however, the good news is that all of the TV picks below are available to stream worldwide (huzzah!). With that, let's jump into the top three new shows to watch on Disney Plus for the month of March 2022.

Daredevil

(Image credit: Barry Wetcher / Netflix)

Now that all of the Marvel Netflix shows have moved to Disney Plus, what better excuse to either rewatch the street-level superheroes or make your way through it for the very first time. The best of which comes from Daredevil (forgive me, Jessica Jones). Played by the charming Charlie Cox, Matt Murdoch is an attorney-at-law who fights criminals in both the courtroom and in Hell's Kitchen as the masked vigilante.

Without the vision to see, Daredevil is a unique superhero, resulting in some of the best fight choreography in anything superhero-related to this day. Not to mention, it has one of the best villains in Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, who carries such stature and presence as the ruthless crime lord. Equally, it's side-characters are all top-tier from the loveable Foggy Nelson, to the sweet Karen Page, to the psychotic but devoted henchmen Wesley.

With a couple of familiar faces recently appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye , it looks like these characters are more integral to the MCU than thought prior.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

To keep up with competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video , Disney has been heavily investing in its own IP, bringing back lots of fan-favourite shows. One of which is the revival of The Proud Family, a Disney Channel original that is as wholesome as it ever was, yet this time has received an upgraded art style.

The animated comedy with a big heart follows the daily life of Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt), a 14-year old teenager with a family that are as loving as they are overly protective. Picking up after the original series ended in 2005, most of the same cast returns along with some big-name celebrity guests, including Lizzo, Eva Longoria, Chance the Rapper, Tiffany Hadish, Jany Lynch, Jaden Smith, Gabrielle Union, Courtney B. Vance, and more. Five episodes are now out with 10 due to hit the platform over the coming weeks.

The Beatles: Get Back

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

From The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, Disney Plus now has the epic eight-hour docuseries focused on the creative process of how The Beatles made its iconic Let it Be album in 1970. By utilising mostly unused footage, this behind-the-scenes look gives a very different insight into what many believed was a tumultuous time in the band's history.

Additionally, it's interesting to hear from Paul, Ringo, John and George on their expectations ahead of the album's release, which was basically none. Split into three parts, each movie length (it is a Peter Jackson project, after all), the documentary covers 21 days of time in the studio, leading up to the final public performance of The Beatles. A great reminder of just how talented each member was, with Ringo's drumming skills in particular on full show.