There will be a Windows 11 and it’s coming this month

While Microsoft once claimed that it would never move to a Windows 11. Instead, Windows 10 would continue with a regular update schedule, with major updates twice a year. However, with the Windows 10X project now shelved, it seems plans are changing.

A big Windows event is planned for June 24, and it now appears that rather than being another update of Windows 10, it is in fact the announcement of Windows 11.

According to The Verge, the event invitation that promises a ‘glimpse of what is next for Windows’ shows a reflection from the traditional Windows four-section logo. However, rather than the shadow dividing it into four parts, it’s in just two – and those two parts look remarkably like the number 11. They also noted that the start time of the event is 11 am ET.

While all this could be a big coincidence, online chatter has been increasing about the new look coming for Windows that has been code-named Sun Valley. And the design work that was seen from the Windows 10X project will no doubt find its way into the new version of the operating system.

All of the talk and the upcoming event feel like too much for even a major Windows 10 update, so it has to be something bigger. While I understand why Microsoft moved away from regular number updates of the OS, the major releases were a major event for users and gave it a little spectacle – something that has been missing from the tech world in recent years.

For those that remember seeing Windows 95 for the first time, or even Windows XP, I would suggest you’re not going to want to miss the next chapter. Make sure you join T3 on June 24, at 11 am ET / 8 am PT / 3 pm BST to watch the live stream.