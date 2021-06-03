Huawei teases its new flagship P50 smartphone, and it looks stunning

In the closing minutes of Huawei’s two-hour product launch, which included its new Harmony OS, Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei MatePad Pro, it provided more details of the new P50 smartphone that was due this spring.

The launch it seems has been delayed due to the continuing chip shortages and no date has been set for its release. However, the short promo video did give us some more clues to the specification.



(Image credit: Huawei)

The back of the Huawei P50 features two large circular camera bumps, one with three camera lenses and the second with a single lens and a flash. Like the P40, it also showed off Leica branding next to the camera – the text underneath describes the same Leica Vario-Summilux-H 1:1.8-3.4 / 18-125 ASPH as in the P40, but this could be a placeholder as Huawei claim this model will “lift mobile photography to a new level.”

These appear to be sizable lenses based on the video, so we could see larger sensors on these – especially the unit placed alone in the bottom circle. No more details were given on the specs of the phone, but we can assume that it will run the new Harmony OS when it eventually launches – hopefully later this year.