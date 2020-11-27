The best PS5 DualSense controller Black Friday Deals of the day

We're incredibly excited about Sony's PS5, which arrived earlier this month and offers next-generation gaming at a pretty low cost, picking up from where the award-winning PS4 left off. But no PS5 is complete without a few DualSense controllers and retailers are offering some good deals this Black Friday.
Just as the PS5 is a significant update both internally and externally over the PS4, the DualSense controllers represent an update to the DualShock controllers of old. Vibration-based feedback is still the order of the day, but the controllers have been redesigned with a sleek black-and-white aesthetic. They've basically DualShock, but better.
One of the major changes is adding adaptive triggers for L2 and R2, meaning you'll feel the tension in games, like pulling back a bow or firing a gun. It's immersive and exciting. There's also a mic built-in, letting players chat away online without a headset. Taken together, all of these smaller changes add up to something big.
