3 best PS5 games you've probably never heard of
Itching for something new to play on your PS5? Don’t let any of these escape your attention for any longer
The PS5 celebrates its fifth birthday this year, and in that time Sony’s hulking beast of a console has amassed quite the library of games. So many, in fact, that it’s highly likely you won’t have heard of a lot of them.
The purpose of this particular article is not to tell you to play games like Astro Bot and God of War Ragnarok, because frankly we don’t need to. Instead, we’re highlighting the three best PS5 and PS5 Pro games that might have totally passed you by.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
If Pixar and Dark Souls had a baby (try not to think about it too much) it would probably look like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which remains one of the most underrated PS5 games of the past four years.
Kena is a story-driven action adventure about a spirit guide who helps wayward souls pass through to the afterlife. With surprisingly challenging combat given the (extremely appealing) cartoony art style and a dense forest setting, this is one to circle back to if you enjoy games like Uncharted and 3D Zelda games both old and new.
It also makes great use of the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Even if you’ve heard of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, there’s a pretty good chance you haven’t played it.
Ubisoft Montpellier's criminally overlooked 2024 gem is not only a brilliant reinvention of one of gaming’s longest running series, but it’s also one of the best 2D Metroidvania games we’ve ever played.
Pretty much everything The Lost Crown does, it does in style, from the ridiculously satisfying combo-driven combat, to the impossibly slick platforming and the way it drip-feeds you the time manipulation abilities you’d expect from a Prince of Persia title.
You won’t think about the story again once the credits have rolled, but the rest is top-tier stuff.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns
What’s this, a Marvel game you haven’t heard of? Surely not?
Insomniac’s Spider-Man games are among the most popular on PS5, but Marvel’s Midnight Suns isn’t nearly as well known. That might be because, on paper at least, it’s a bit of an unusual pitch; a blend of turn-based tactics, deckbuilding and a whole social sim element that lets you go fishing with Tony Stark on your days off.
It sounds weird, but Marvel’s Midnight Suns makes fantastic use of the license.
Developer Firaxis Games (of XCOM fame) knows how to make engaging tactics RPGs, and longtime Marvel Comics readers will be impressed by some of the deep-cut characters that make an appearance in the lengthy campaign.
Matt is a freelance tech, entertainment and lifestyle journalist who has spent the best part of a decade writing about all three – and more – for various websites and in print. Previously news editor of Stuff, Matt has also written for the likes of GQ, Esquire, Shortlist, iMore, Trusted Reviews, Digital Spy and, of course, T3. When not playing video games or daydreaming about shiny new gadgets and pasta recipes, Matt can usually be found waiting not-so patiently for his beloved Tottenham Hotspur to win a trophy. The wait sadly goes on.
