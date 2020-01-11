The best mattress January sales end this weekend – save up to 70% with these deals while you still can

Some of the biggest mattress January sales are due to end this weekend – but there's still time to bag a brilliant cheap mattress deal if you move fast. In fact, there's up to 70% off some mattresses, so if you need a new mattress and don't want to pay full price, this weekend is the time to do it.

January mattress sales

Best cheap mattress deals in the January sales

Emma mattress deal: 41% off your entire order | Add code: FUTURE41 at checkout | Emma

The Emma January mattress sale is still running with a huge 40% off However, add our exclusive discount code: FUTURE41 at checkout, and you'll get not 40% but 41% off everything in the Emma store. That means you can buy the best mattress for a lot cheaper than usual – and the company's luxury pillows and mattress protector too. It's incredible value. Deal ends TONIGHT: midnight 11 Jan 2020View Deal

Dormeo mattress sale: up to 60% off mattresses and bedding

Dormeo has launched its biggest-ever sale, with hundreds of pounds-worth of savings on its popular mattresses, bedding, beds, mattress toppers and more. But it's ending on Monday 13 Jan, so it's worth a look sooner rather than later if you need a new mattress. Deal ends: 13 JanView Deal

Nectar memory foam mattress: Save 33% + get two FREE pillows | Nectar

Nectar is offering up to a whopping £297 discount in its extended mattress January sale – and you'll get two premium Nectar pillows free (worth £70) with every mattress order too. Nectar mattresses give you perfect support in any sleeping position, and you get a whopping 365-night trial period too. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Leesa mattress (UK): from £349 (was £450) | Leesa

Save up to £250 - Each of Leesa's mattresses, the Original and the Luxury Hybrid, have received a discount as part of the Leesa January mattress sale. The saving depends on which you choose, and the size you need – but either way, these Leesa offers are equal to the best we've seen all year. Deal ends: 13 Jan 2020View Deal

Silentnight matresses: up to 30% off | Very

You can save up to £380 on selected Silentnight mattresses over at Very, in the retailer's Boxing Day mattress sale. There are miracoil, pocket springs and other options to choose between - it's worth a browse. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

REM-Fit mattresses: 40% off | REM-Fit

We think the REM-Fit Ortho 500 is one of the best mattresses you can buy if you have a bad back or suffer from aches and pains. Right now you can save 40% on the 500 Ortho mattress, and you can save 50% on REM-Fit's luxury pillows and mattress protector when you buy any mattress. This January mattress sale will likely end soon. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Sealy mattresses: Save up to 50% | at MattressOnline.co.uk

MattressOnline.co.uk is running a mattress sale on Sealy products, with savings up to a whopping 50%. The Sealy Nostromo is one of the top mattresses named in best mattress buying guide – and it’s included in the sale. Hooray! Deal ends: midnight, 26 Jan 2020View Deal

Simba mattress deal: Get 25% off | Simba

Worth up to £620 - You can save 25% at Simba right now when you spend over £100. Our favourite Simba mattress is the mid-range Original, but the cheaper Simba Essentials is also great value (or choose the Pro for a touch of luxury). There's also 25% off the excellent Simba Hybrid duvet, pillows and more. Deal ends: 23:59, 21 Jan 2020 View Deal

Tweak Nrem: Save £150 | Tweak

The Tweak Nrem is a fantastic hybrid mattress with a unique USP: it’s customisable. Divided into five zones – each with an interchangeable foam insert ranging between soft, medium and firm – it means you no longer have to compromise with your partner on comfort. We loved it, and you can save £150 now. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Casper mattress: save 20% | at Casper

Casper is currently giving you 20% off your mattress order. Just add the code: SWEETERDREAMS at checkout when you buy a mattress, and you'll get 20% off your mattress. Prefer to buy from John Lewis? There's 20% off there too... Cheap mattress deal ends: unknown View Deal

Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: up to 29% off | at Amazon

With a three-zoned support system and a luxury layer of high density miratex memory foam, this 18cm deep Silentnight mattress is designed to give you a brilliant night’s sleep. Not every size has a discount, but there's 29% off the single right now. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Southern Foam mattress topper: from £25.47 ( £35 ) | at Amazon

Save £9.53 - Instead of buying a new mattress, you could breathe new life into your existing mattress instead with a luxury mattress topper like these ones from Southern Foam. There are a range of thicknesses and sizes available, and you can choose whether or not to add a protective cover. (We would.) Deal ends: unknownView Deal

The best cheap mattress deals in the US

Purple mattress Black Friday deal: Get free luxury sheets + an eye mask with your mattress | Purple

Worth up to $158 - Buy any Purple mattress directly from Purple, and you'll get luxury Purple sheets and a premium eye ask added to your order for free, with this mattress deal. The free gifts will be added automatically at checkout. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal

Nectar mattress: $100 off any mattress + 2 free pillows worth $150 | Nectar

Nectar has launched its mattress Black Friday sale early in the States, with a huge $100 discount on the Nectar mattress – plus two free memory foam pillows (worth $150) thrown. Prices start from just $399. Deal ends: 28 Jan, 2020View Deal