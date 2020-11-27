The best GoPro Hero 8 Black Friday deals of the day

Black Friday is the biggest sales extravaganza of the year, bringing cheap deals on basically everything from fitness to fashion to tech. You name it, there's gonna be a discount somewhere on the web.
Case in point: GoPro is offering some seriously sweet deals on the Hero 8 rugged, all terrain camera, launched in 2019, which will ensure that all of your biking, swimming, and sports-related shots look exceptional, as well as those holiday snaps.
The Hero 8 has it all, basically: waterproofing to 10 meters, 4K video capture, WiFi and Bluetooth, a wide angle lens for the trademark GoPro shots, and three levels of stabilisation so that even the craziest video or picture ends up looking professional.
On top of the GoPro itself, there's also a huge range of third-party and GoPro-made accessories, including flashes, tripods, mics, and LCD screens. If you want, the GoPro can become the heart of a much more expansion videography setup, all of which can quickly and easily be exported back to your smartphone or computer.
