Best GoPro alternative 2022: capable action cameras that won't let you down

Looking for the best GoPro alternative? You've come to the right place. The simple fact is there are a vast number of action cameras out there, of all shapes and sizes, but GoPro has managed to consistently lead the market for several years now. Today's best GoPros are feature-rich and massively capable, and continue to dominate the top half of our best action camera ranking.

That said, GoPro is far from your only brand in this arena. There are great action camera options out there for almost every occasion, and in some cases, a GoPro alternative might suit your needs better than going for the real thing. Of these, the Askaso Brave 7 is an excellent example of a GoPro in all-but price, while the Insta360 One R 1-inch edition offers modular power and astonishing image quality, but at a premium. Read on for the very best GoPro alternatives available today...

Note: we've listed our top choices at any price point here. If you're avoiding GoPro because it's too pricey, you'd be better off consulting our best cheap action camera guide instead, or checking out these GoPro deals.

How to choose the best Best GoPro alternative for you

Probably the easiest question to ask when seeking the Best GoPro Alternative for you is about performance. Many older action camera models offer fantastic savings over the latest and best, and pretty decent video quality, but if you need that peak performance, then that narrows the field significantly. That said, there are other differentiators baked into the equation - the budget friendly Brave 7 can shoot 4k at 30fps, but lacks the image stabilisation abilities of the spendier cameras, for example. Equally, while software stabilisation is pretty darn good in the higher end models, there's nothing that can beat physical stabilisation like a gimbal.

Form factor is of course a key question – several of our list are designed to fit neatly into some of life’s niches, where the mighty GoPro finds itself either overkill and/or physically a little bit on the large side.

Similarly, battery life is a key area to consider, and especially at the resolution you ant, which can be a bit of a lottery. While many cameras offer better-than-4K capture options, they often struggle to keep temperatures down and battery life up, making those flagship, highest-res settings impractical for longer clips, or where cameras are mounted out of reach, etc.

The best GoPro alternative you can buy right now

(Image credit: DJI)

1. DJI Action 2 The Best GoPro alternative for most people Specifications Dimensions: 39×39×22.3 mm Weight: 56 g Video resolution : 4K: 4096×3072 @ /60fps Battery: 580 mAh Reasons to buy + Standout modular build + Tiny package + Impressive performance for size Reasons to avoid - Small battery

Tiny but technically potent, tough but innovative, there’s plenty of adjectives you can use to sum up the DJI Action 2. As a GoPro Alternative it’s one of the best, assuming you’re ruling out the premium attractions of the Insta360 One R 1-inch edition. The DJI Action 2 wows with it’s modular system, ingenious magnetic mounting trickery and solid image stabilisation, as well as an impressive ultra-wide 155º FOV. Extra modules mean you can boost battery life and add a front-facing touchscreen, if that’s a dealbreaker, while still retaining the minimalist overall lines. Head to our DJI Action 2 review to find out more.

(Image credit: insta360)

2. Insta360 One R 1-inch edition The best premium GoPro alternative Specifications Dimensions: 78.7mm x 53.8mm x 47.2mm Weight: 158.2g Video resolution: 5312x2988@24/25/30fps, Battery: 1190mAh Reasons to buy + Excellent optics + Huge sensor + Modular build Reasons to avoid - Overkill for many situations

The Insta360 One R 1-inch edition serious contender on pretty much every front – a collaboration between Insta360 and Leica was always going to be a premium effort – and it delivers on the promise too. Image quality is immense (as is the resolution, maxing out at 5.3k and 30fps), and low light performance is impressive, thanks to that wide-angle lens and the namesake one-inch sensor. The innovative modular design allows you to mix and match components, as well as simply flip the rear touchscreen screen to the front when needed. Overall it’s a compelling package that can be transformed into a smaller 4k or 360 POV rig with different modules – now that’s a one inch that packs a punch…

(Image credit: Akaso )

3. Akaso Brave 7 The best budget GoPro Alternative Specifications Dimensions: 63 x 44 x 25mm Weight: 75grams Video resolution: 4K30fps/2.7K30fps/1080P60fps/720P120fps Battery: 1350mAh Reasons to buy + 4k recording on a budget + Decent battery + Included accessories Reasons to avoid - Stabilisation not the best

The Akaso Brave 7 looks uncannily like a GoPro, and costs about half the price. It delivers an experience that punches well above its weight though, making it a strong contender for anyone watching their wallet. You get a pretty reasonable 4K30fps video resolution, and 20MP stills, front and back screens, IPX8 waterproofing, and about two hours recording 4K, although mileage will vary significantly. A wide range of accessories is included in the package to boot, including an excellent dual battery charger and a variety of practical mounts. Although image stabilisation isn’t up to the standard of the big boys, this is a robust deal that’s well worth considering if you don’t need top-end resolution at top end prices. Find out more in our full Akaso Brave 7 review.

(Image credit: Insta360 )

4. Insta360 Go 2 Best GoPro Alternative for busy lifestyles Specifications Dimensions: 52.9 x 23.6 x 20.7mm Weight: 26.5g Video resolution: 2560x1440@50fps Battery Capacity : 210mAh Reasons to buy + Tiny form factor + Ingenious charging case tripod + Super-portable Reasons to avoid - Sub-4K resolution - Short battery life

The Insta360 Go2 looks very different to the run-of-the-mill boxy action cameras you might be familiar with. The tiny little pod camera can be mounted almost anywhere, thanks to a magnetic plate and a clip-style gripper mount. The charging case not only charges the camera, but also unfolds into an ingenious tripod, and protects the tiny camera lens if thrown casually into a pocket. The downsides are a lack of 4k resolution, relatively low battery life, and no preview screen to make composition easier. However, as a tiny, lightweight action camera that will go wherever you do, this is a winner. Check out our full Insta360 Go 2 review for more.

(Image credit: DJI)

5. DJI Pocket 2 The best GoPro Alternative for vloggers Specifications Dimensions: 124.7×38.1×30 mm Weight: 117 g Video resolution: 4K Ultra HD: 3840×2160 @ 60fps Battery capacity: 875 mAh Reasons to buy + Physical stabilisation gimbal + Excellent face tracking + Compact and integrated controls Reasons to avoid - Cumbersome for non-vlogging uses

The fact is that even the latest GoPro Hero 10 Black can look and feel a little clunky when strapped to the top of a monopod camera grip, a problem that the DJI Pocket 2 picks up and solves resoundingly. Not only is this unit selfie-ready out of the box, but the 3-axis motorized gimbal baked into it means there’s no need for battery-sapping software stabilisation, it’s buttery smooth from the off. The control buttons and screen are both immediately to hand too, giving you complete control of the action, and the face tracking is second to none. Essentially, if you’re vlogging on-the-move, this is arguably the best tool for the job available today, bar none.