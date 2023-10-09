Insta360's Big Deal Days Sale can unlock cheap action camera prices without a Prime Membership

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon's latest pre-Black Friday/second Prime Day Sale starts tomorrow, and like everyone else, we simultaneously look forward to it and loathe it. We're sure there will be plenty of amazing Prime Big Deal Days offers, but unless you have a Prime Membership, you won't be able to access them. If you want a new action camera, you're probably better off browsing Insta360's Big Deal Days Sale, which offers some exciting cheap action camera deals.

The standout deal is 30% off on the brilliant Insta360 ONE X2 360-degree camera. This type of action can be mounted on the end of a selfie stick and be used for self-shot videos without the stick visible in the footage, thanks to the overlapping lenses placed on either side of the camera.

Further deals include 25% off on the Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition and 20% off on the Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition, as well as other models like the Insta360 One X3 or the Insta360 Flow gimbal. The full rundown of the models and the discounts included in the Insta360 Big Deal Days Sale:

30% off on Insta360 ONE X2

25% off on Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition

20% off on Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition

18% off on Sphere

15% off on Insta360 Link

12% off on Insta360 Flow Creator Kit & 8% off on Insta360 Flow Standalone

10% off on Insta360 Pro 2

10% off on accessories

5% off on Insta360 X3

5% off on Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition

Despite the market dominance of the best GoPros, Insta360, best known for producing lightweight two-lensed action cameras capable of filming and photographing everything around them in surround vision, offers some truly unique rugged cams for recording 360-degree footage outdoors.

The Insta360 One RS Twin Edition received a five-star review from our expert tester and picked up a T3 Platinum Award when it was released last year. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition saw the brand team up with German lens specialists Leica to make a nifty, high-performing unit.

For more action cam offers, check out T3's roundup of the best cheap GoPro deals.