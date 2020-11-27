The best Amazon Echo Glow Black Friday deals of the day

Amazon makes about a million different devices at this point and it can often be hard to keep up. Luckily, Amazon also discounts them all around Black Friday, meaning the more obscure become very good value for money. A good example: Amazon's Glow smart lamp, aimed at kids.

Amazon Glow works exactly how you would expect: a lovely soft light that can change colour and can be controlled by Alexa when paired with a compatible device, like the Echo Dot. It's part of Amazon's Certified for Humans program, meaning it's completely plug-and-play with no confusing settings or hoops to jump through.

When you've connected an Alexa-enabled device, the Glow can do a few cool things, like setting a light-based time that counts down using rainbow colours, a nice visual way for kids to see time passing. Alexa can control the lights and even has a dance party mode, swapping out a single colour for multiple different ones. It's pretty fun.

Today's best Amazon Echo Glow deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

If you plan on using Alexa, you'll need an Echo device, like the Echo Dot.

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) deals Black Friday Sale ends in 07 hrs 56 mins 42 secs Black Friday Deal Reduced Price All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) |... Amazon AU $67.13 AU $49 View Deal Deal ends Tue, 1 Dec Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Ebay Dell The Good Guys

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB