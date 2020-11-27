The best Amazon Echo Dot Black Friday deals of the day

Amazon's smart device lineup has grown fairly massive in recent times and the Echo Dot, not to be confused with the Echo Dot with Clock, is a good example. But confusion doesn't mean it isn't worth serious considering getting one, especially with a good deal, which you'll likely find because we're in Black Friday deals season.

The Echo is a pretty simple device: a small, spherical outer shell houses Alexa, the all-seeing, all-knowing (kidding...but only slightly) assistant that Amazon has spent so long developing. With Alexa on board, a tiny, screen-less device like the Echo Dot takes on a new lease of life, gaining the ability to change your smart lights or open a door or any number of other cool things.

The Dot, in true Echo fashion, also comes with a speaker built-in, although we'd recommend plugging it into a larger speaker setup for the best audio quality. For simple tasks, though, it does the job. Radio is fine, for example.

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) deals Black Friday Sale ends in 09 hrs 40 mins 00 secs Black Friday Deal Reduced Price All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) |... Amazon AU $67.13 AU $49 View Deal Deal ends Tue, 1 Dec Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Ebay Dell The Good Guys

Don't like the new spherical design? The third-generation Echo Dot is still fantastic.

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB