Telstra is giving you an almost-free month for signing up to its NBN 50 and 100 plans

Telstra is trying to shake off the mantle of having the most expensive NBN plans on the market by offering a huge discount on your first month of a new plan. There are definitely a couple of T’s and C’s attached to this deal, so make sure you understand the ins and outs before signing up.

Telstra is offering its NBN 50 plan for just a dollar for the first month . After this, you’ll be reverted back to the standard cost of AU$95 a month.

If you’re in a house with several users and multiple devices, or feel that 50Mbps just isn’t fast enough, Telstra’s NBN 100 plan is also down to one dollar . Once again, this is just the first month's cost before jumping back to AU$110 a month.

With this deal, it’s essential not to think of this as an easy way to get a month’s internet, then cutting ties. If you leave after the first month you will need to pay the full cost of the modem as well as the potential connection fees associated with starting up with Telstra.

The minimum cost will be AU$217 (being $216 for the modem, plus the first month dollar). But if you stay with the contract for the full two years the modem is free and you won’t be billed for it.

While NBN 50 and NBN 100 are the plans seeing the greatest price drop, Telstra has lowered prices across the range of its plans. Telstra’s NBN 250 plan is just AU$31 for your first month , AU$140 per month thereafter and Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan drops to AU$71 for your first month , then increasing to AU$180 per month.

After crunching numbers, you can save up to a maximum of AU$109 from Telstra’s first month offers. That’s a healthy chunk of change to keep in your pocket.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) found that Telstra’s NBN plans have consistently performed as advertised , with speeds typically matching the advertised ‘typical evening speed’ across the majority of speed tiers.

Don’t feel the pressure to sign up straight away, as signing up with any internet provider is a big choice to make with care, and you have until January 10, 2022 to take advantage of this offer.