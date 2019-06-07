T3 Awards 2019: Patagonia wins The Eco Award

When it comes to being environmentally responsible many companies talk a good game but for Patagonia the ethos goes right to the heart of the company and that’s why it’s the recipient of The Eco Award in the T3 Awards 2019 .

The outdoor clothing company considers itself an " activist company " saying “We believe the environmental crisis has reached a critical tipping point. Without commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, defend clean water and air, and divest from dirty technologies, humankind as a whole will destroy our planet’s ability to repair itself. At Patagonia, the protection and preservation of the environment isn’t what we do after hours. It’s the reason we’re in business and every day’s work.”

As such, the company gives 1% of its sales to support environmental groups through the One Percent for the Planet organization which Patagonia’s founder and sole owner Yvon Chouinard co-founded in 2002.

Patagonia aims to reduce its environmental impact in a number of ways. For its premises, it uses recycled steel and reclaimed wood where it can as well as using local building materials. It’s philosophy for its stores is to use existing building rather than building new ones.

It also audits the materials and methods it uses to produce its products and it also works to extend the life of its clothing. It offers a repair service for its clothes, while its Worn Wear initiative customers trade in used clothes for credits towards new items. The used clothes then get cleaned, repaired and sold on.

Read more at Patagonia's Environment and Social Responsibility page

Full shortlist: Adidas, Apple, House of Marley, Patagonia, Volvo