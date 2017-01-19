T3 Agenda: Get snappy with the M10, Leica's slimmest retro-styled camera yet plus new Zenbooks from Asus

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we take a look through the lens of Leica's slimmest camera to date, get our sweat on with VIVOBAREFOOT and Iffley Road's new running wear range and more...

The new M10 from Leica is the slimmest (and the most stylish) retro-esque camera we've ever seen

We're big fans of Leica's iconic retro-styled cameras, so we're more than a little excited to learn the German firm is releasing its slimmest and most intuitive model yet.

The M10, the latest addition to the M rangefinder range, the M10 has a top plate depth of just 33.75mm – four millimetres less than its closest relative, the Leica M (Typ 240). The Leica M10 is now the slimmest digital M to date.

It's easily Leica's most impressive offering yet, with a field of view that's been enlarged by 30% and the magnification factor has been increased to 0.73. The M10 also has a 24 MP, full-frame CMOS sensor developed specifically for this camera, offering impressive dynamic range, excellent contrast rendition, exceptional sharpness and fine detail resolution.

The Leica M10 digital rangefinder goes on sale today, with a suggested retail price of £5,600.

British active wear firm Iffley Road has teamed up with barefoot shoe specialist VIVOBAREFOOT to create a new capsule collection that uses the same super soft, highly wicking bespoke dri-release piqué fabric that Iffley Road is known and loved for and features a striking design.

This collection - which comprises a t-shirt and vest design - marks the second collaboration between the two innovative running brands. The first edition saw Iffley Road develop a kit for VIVOBAREFOOT’s elite racing team, with tops designed to stand out during races and on the podium.

The Iffley Road X VIVOBAREFOOT collection is available from today from £53. You can order them from iffleyroad.com and vivobarefoot.com.

Asus' new range of ZenBooks are super slim AND super powerful

Asus has announced two elegant slim-bezel 14-inch and 15.6-inch ultraportable laptops offer maximum display size in minimum space for optimum balance between productivity and portability.

The ZenBook UX430 features a 14-inch display in a 13-inch-class chassis, with ultra-narrow 7.18mm bezel and a luxurious crystal-like finish on two of the four colour options.

The ZenBook UX530 is a compact 15.6-inch model with a slim bezel design, a full-size HDMI port and a choice of two colours, one featuring the crystal-like finish.

The Asus ZenBook UX430 and UX530 will be available from Q2 in the UK.

Apple has just announced major updates to its music creation apps with new features for music makers of all levels on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

GarageBand for iOS 2.2 now features the powerful creative synthesizer Alchemy and a new sound browser that makes searching through instruments and patches easier than ever.

Logic Pro X 10.3 becomes an even more powerful tool for pros with a modern interface, new features for professional audio production as well as support for the revolutionary Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, putting intuitive, context-sensitive controls right at your fingertips.

Both updates are live and free for existing GarageBand and Logic Pro X users.