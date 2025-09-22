This iPhone 17 rig unlocks pro-level filmmaking without hauling extra gear

The iPhone 17 Pro already shoots some of the best mobile video you can get, but accessories are where things get truly interesting.

PolarPro, a brand with serious filmmaker credibility, has unveiled the LiteChaser 17, a modular rig built specifically for the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

It’s a comprehensive creative platform for capturing cinematic footage without the need to lug around a DSLR.

The LiteChaser 17 introduces the Slide-Lock filter system, allowing you to swap in ND filters or glass without fussing with threads.

It works with the brand’s LiteChaser filters from the last three generations as well as 67mm glass, giving creators flexibility to shoot in any conditions.

(Image credit: PolarPro)

A removable Bluetooth grip provides stability, acts as a remote shutter, and can be mounted on a tripod for hands-free control.

Made from field-tested, premium materials, the rig is also fully MagSafe-ready, allowing you to charge and mount your phone without needing to remove it.

For those who want the complete package, PolarPro is selling Filmmaker and Directors Kits (MSRP $249.99), which bundle the rig with curated filters like CineGold, Shortstache, and VND options.

Mobile filmmaking has always been about convenience, but with the LiteChaser 17, it’s also about control and professional output.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to ditch the bulky camera bag, this might be it: a pocket-sized system that makes the most of Apple’s flagship iPhone.

The LiteChaser 17 is now available for pre-order at PolarPro, with prices starting from $69.99 (~£51.91 / AU$106.14).