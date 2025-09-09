Leica is auctioning off the late Pope Francis' camera – it looks like nothing you've seen before

Quick Summary A rare Leica will come under the hammer later this year. Previously gifted to the late Pope Francis, the white and chrome camera is a real rarity.

If you're at all into photography, the name Leica will be etched into your mind. For over 100 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the photographic industry, producing some of the most sought after equipment on the market.

Now, the brand has announced the headline lot for its autumn Leitz Photographica Auction – and it's unlike anything you'll have seen before. The piece – a unique Leica M-A camera and a Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 lens – was previously owned by the late Pope Francis.

Both were presented in 2024, and bear the serial number 5,000,000. The body also sports a unique white cover, which looks significantly different from the usual black design language the brand employs.

That's paired with a silver chrome finish on the metalwork, and includes white painted sections on the base plate, back door and some of the controls. Elsewhere, the camera enjoys a range of engravings which nod to the previous owner.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

You'll find the Keys of Peter on the flash cover, while the top plate includes the motto "Miserando atque eligendo," which means "lowly but chosen". The included body and lens cap also feature engravings of the Coat of Arms of the State of Vatican City, while the year of it being gifted to Pope Francis is engraved on both the body and lens in Roman numerals – A.D. MMXXIV.

All of that comes in a presentation box, complete with a matching key and a photograph of Pope Francis receiving the gifted camera. It's a truly unique offering, and one which is likely to cause quite a stir when it comes under the hammer.

Bidding is set to start at €30,000 (approx. £26,000 / US$35,250 / AU$53,300) with an estimate range starting at double that figure. I personally wouldn't be surprised to see it blow past that, though.

Leica collectors are notorious fans of rare examples of a camera, and with the added historical significance of this model, I wouldn't be surprised to see it break through the six-figure barrier. With every penny going to charity, I certainly hope it gets the recognition it deserves.