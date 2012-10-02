Sky Broadband's Cloud Wi-Fi app hits 1m downloads

Sky Broadband's Sky Cloud's WiFi app has reached its milestone one millionth download, five months after its launch in April of this year

The service allows free and unlimited use of the company's WiFi at thousands of hotspots across the country for any Sky Broadband Unlimited, Fibre Unlimited and Connect customers.

The company currently has more hotspots than any other network, and can be found in locations like Wagamamas, Burger King, Pizza Express, on the Tube, up and down your local high street - and every bizarrely named pub you can think of - Mad Bishop & Bear anyone?

You can register up to six devices with the app and you'll only ever need to log yourself in once. Sky Cloud automatically connects you from then on whenever a hotspot is in range.

“Reaching a million downloads for the Sky Cloud WiFi app is a real landmark moment for us and a sign of how mainstream WiFi has become," said Lyssa McGowan, director of communications products at Sky.

"We're adding hundreds of new hotspots to the network every month. Our focus is on ensuring our customers can easily surf the web, catch up on emails and watch their favourite shows or sports on Sky Go with no usage or time limits when they're on the move.”

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and if you're a Sky customer looking to take advantage you can find all the information on Sky's mobile apps page.