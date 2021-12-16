Free Sky Q and Sky Glass upgrade gives you 7 days to binge Ted Lasso at Xmas

The Apple TV+ app has just arrived on Sky Q set-top boxes and Sky Glass TVs, which means Apple's streaming subscription service is now available on the Sky TV platform.

Apple TV in all its forms is one of T3's favorite streaming services – and that's amongst a veritable feast of stellar boxset bingeing services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. Over time, Apple has gradually extended Apple TV+ to platforms beyond its own, with Sky TV the latest to gain access to the subscription service with a dedicated app for customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Italy. Yes, indeed: finally, it's here!

(Image credit: Sky)

If you're an existing Apple TV+ subscriber, then all you need to do is sign into your Sky Q or Sky Glass to view Apple's exclusive TV content. Users can tinker with the settings once they've signed in like, say, altering the playback resolution and switching-on parental controls for more mature content. In terms of Apple TV+ pricing, the subscription service is available to customers for $4.99 per month, as well as being bundled in with every tier of the Apple One subscription bundle. Right now, you can grab a seven-day free trial, which gives you a mere seven days to plow through your favorite shows. Otherwise, Apple TV+ is included for 3 months when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days.

Customers will then be able to enjoy such titles as The Morning Show, Trying, and Ted Lasso, together with award-winning Sky Originals. Select Sky hardware can play content in 4K HDR provided you have a Sky Q 2TB or Sky Q 1TB UHD box connected to one of the best TV setups that supports 4K. Sky Glass TV, which we thought was a great device for just about everyone when we reviewed it, is 4K HDR-ready by default.

Apple TV+ joins the party

With the thought of the Sky-Apple offering in tow, you'll want to take a quick look at our best Sky TV deals and save a few quid in the process by pairing it up with our pick of the best TVs under £500. Some of these models perform way beyond what you expect for this price, so it's well worth a look.

And let's be clear: Choosing a TV can be a mind-boggling experiment in retail jargon when you get down to the nitty-gritty – whether that's the battle of OLED vs QLED to important choices like what's the best soundbar to go with your new TV. Either way, what's less confusing is the stark and welcoming reality that the Apple TV+ app is now available on Sky Q and Sky Glass. If you're a fan of settling down with popcorn for a night of streaming entertainment, then this could be just the ticket for the colder months ahead, especially if you've felt up until now that Sky Q had been missing that Midas touch, one that can only be furnished by the addition of Apple TV+.