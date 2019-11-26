Save up to 30% on Lego with new Black Friday deals from Lego and John Lewis

The Lego Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast for Black Friday 2019 – and we've seen discounts on some really big and spectacular sets.

The latest additions are the infamous Lego Taj Mahal (once the most complex set ever made, and still way up near the top of that list), and the Lego Roller Coaster, which is an actual working coaster made from over 4,000 pieces.

Best of all, though, is the ultra-desirable Lego Ford Mustang – currently top of our 'Best Lego sets' list! – with 20% off. It's a beautiful, beautiful thing, and won't break the bank (or take up a whole shelf on its own).

On top of that, Lego itself has started its Black Friday event, with some really smart sets included so far, and more to come!

Lego Creator Taj Mahal | Save 23% | Now £199.99 at John Lewis

Previously the biggest Lego set of all time (surpassed by the Ultimate Collector's Edition Millennium Falcon), this was retired and then brought back thanks to high demand. The 5,900-piece build is absolutely epic, creating a build that is stunningly detailed and satisfying to put together. This is a proper project, and feels so worth the investment.View Deal

Lego Creator Roller Coaster | Save 25% | Now £224.99 at John Lewis

Another huge set that's tons of fun to put together, this 4,124-piece build creates a working roller coaster, with 11 minifigures to ride its two trains. It's a pretty brilliant design – it actually includes a chain to pull the cars up the hill straight, bumpers to move it along the curve at the top, then gravity does the rest. You move the chain and bumpers by turning a crank at the front, but you can also install a Lego motor to make the whole thing run itself automatically (sold separately). It includes a load of great details around the entrance and base of the coaster, too.View Deal