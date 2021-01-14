Samsung Unpacked: Watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch live stream here

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch is finally upon is! Almost. The Korean tech giant has rolled out invites to its bi-annual Unpacked event, and has surprised fans by moving up the date to January, rather than the usual February window.

While not offical, we're expecting to see Samsung's revamped Galaxy S21 – now S-Pen compatible – and possibly the new Galaxy Buds Pro that leaked last month, and a Tile-style tracker to keep tabs on your most prized possessions. Samsung is essentially gearing up to take on Apple's AirPods Pro and rumored Apple AirTags with its newest devices.

With brand new specs, and lower pricing that last year's Galaxy S21, you don't want to miss the reveal! Here's when and where you can tune into Unpacked to watch the reveal.

Samsung Unpacked: how to watch

Samsung has shared the date of the first Unpacked of 2021, and it's taking place today – the last day of CES 2021.

The event kicks off at 7AM PST/ 10AM EST /3PM GMT and you can tune in on Samsung Newsroom, or Samsung.com. We'll embed the video player as soon as it comes available so you can watch all the news as it drops, right here.

Samsung Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S21 is undoubtedly set to be the star of the show, taking up the mantle of 2021 Samsung's flagship in place of last year's Galaxy S20.

The Samsung S21 is rumored to be less of an improvement on the Galaxy S20 than fans would like, from the glasstic chassis (which we saw on the Galaxy Note 20, and wasn't received particularly well), to the specs. A couple of benchmarks have already leaked, but they've not been consistent so it's hard to gauge what the performance of the phone will be like.

Samsung revealed its new Exynos 2100 chipset on January 12, which powers the S series outside of the US. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 lineup is set to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which typically outperforms Samsung's own SoC, and has been a bone of contention for Samsung smartphone users.

As per the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, we're expecting to see three models; the base Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. From the plethora of leaks that have already spilled out, we know that the base handset will feature a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S21+ will sport a 6.7-inch screen, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will boast a 6.9-inch panel.

The devices are set have a smaller chin, and a flat display, with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which will retain its curves. The display is getting an upgrade too, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

When it comes to the price, we've heard that the Galaxy S21 will start at € 879 (roughly $1,068/ £783/ AU$1,376), while the Galaxy S21+ will come in at € 1079 (roughly $1,312/ £961/ AU$1,689), and Galaxy S21 Ultra at € 1399 ($1,700/ £1,246/ AU$2,190). That's cheaper than the Galaxy S20 series, but Samsung is said to be scrapping the in-box headphones and charger, a la Apple, so we'd expect to paying a bit less on that account alone.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Galaxy Unpacked: what else to expect

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Note 21, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 set to be unveiled during August's Unpacked, this month's event is going to be light on smartphones, but we may see a new pair of wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

A hands-on video of the earbuds leaked (via What Hi-Fi) detailed an eight hour battery life, which is bumped up to 28 with the charging case. The buds are also reported to boast a new 3D spatial audio feature, similar to the AirPods Pro.

When it comes to the price, we're probably looking at $199 which pips the AirPods Pro to the post by $50. That likely won't be a straight conversion across regions, but regardless, it works out at £146/ AU$256.

Samsung is taking another leaf out of Apple's book with the Galaxy Smart Tags, which we first heard about last month. The device will reportedly work with the recently announced SmartThings Find app, meaning you won't lose anything again. Or less often, at least.

No doubt more leaks will be forthcoming in the run-up to the event, so we'll keep you up to speed with any exciting new developments.