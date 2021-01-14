Samsung Galaxy S21 full range: here's what to expect

Samsung Unpacked is kicking off in a few hours, and here at T3, we're confident that we'll see the Galaxy S21 series unveiled ahead of its rumored release later this month.

The Samsung S21 series is set to feature the base Galaxy S21 model, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra, and here's a rundown of what we're expecting from all three smartphones.

All three Galaxy S21 models are said to be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

Samsung Galaxy S21

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the base model smartphone in the S-series, measuring 6.2-inches with a flat, rather than curved display. It has a triple camera setup, and single holepunch camera on the front.

Camera specs for the Samsung S21 include a 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto in the rear, and 10MP (f/2.2) on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is offers a but more than the base model, at a slightly higher price. We're expecting a 6.7-inch display, flat like the Galaxy S21, and the same camera setup as the base model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the daddy of the range with a generously-sized 6.9-inch screen, and is the only one in the range to boast a curved display.

The Samsung S21 is kitted out with a 108MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto, and 10MP (f/4.9) telephoto on the rear. Over on the front is a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 pricing is set to reflect the different specs of each handset, and you can get in on the action with the base Galaxy S21 5G 128GB model which will reportedly retail for $1,068/ £783/ AU$1,376.