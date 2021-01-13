Alienware targets PS5 and Xbox Series X beatdown with AMD Ryzen 5000 upgrade

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are now out and delivering gamers a taste of next-gen power and performance, with advanced graphical effects like real time ray tracing on display.

The glorious PC gaming master race, though, have just been treated by Dell at CES 2021 by the unveiling of its new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, which not only comes loaded with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, but now also AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

In addition, Alienware have catered for gamers who prefer a portable system, too, with the new Alienware M15 and m17 R4 also offering RTX 30-series laptop GPUs, and just on paper looking like sure fire entrants to T3's prestigious best gaming laptops guide.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is now available, too, meaning that the system can be rung up immediately. And, after heading on over to the official Dell store and tinkering around, simply put, what a PS5 and Xbox Series X crushing system can be built!

In maximum spec, the new Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 comes with a faster-than-god AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X, 128GB of Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz RAM, a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD boot drive, a 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s storage drive and a full copy of Windows 10 Home.

That AMD Ryzen 9 5950X delivers a next-gen crushing 16-Core beast, and offers a 72MB Total Cache and Max Boost Clock of 4.9GHz, while the RTX 3080 is the best graphics card on the market for gamers, offering superb performance in today's most graphically intensive AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077.

The speed of the boot drive storage on offer, too, is the stuff you only see in products that make it into T3's best SSDs buying guide, while the quantity and speed of RAM just blows the Xbox Series X and PS5 out of the water. While the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop has 128GB of RAM, the next-gen consoles can only deliver 16GB respectively. Not even close.

Here at T3, we think these new gaming laptops and desktops look incredibly powerful, and if partnered with one of the best gaming mice, best gaming keyboards and best gaming monitors on the market, would deliver a perfect PC gaming experience.

So, there you go – if you're looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, buy one of the best gaming chairs on the market and then ring up the new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop, or Alienware M15 or M17 R4.

