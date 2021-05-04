Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaked

Leaked promo materials have revealed the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, expected to be released in the coming months. The images seem to be screengrabs from promo materials, possibly shown to distributors.

Though the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is less than a year old (released in September 2020), the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks to come with some serious improvements. The biggest being a new under-display camera, avoiding the usual bump or punch hole. The second is that it appears to be compatible with the Galaxy S Pen. One of the images shows the Fold 3 half folded in a laptop position, with a screen showing a video call on the top half while the bottom is a notepad.

The rear features a three-camera array, though in a new slimmer arrangement from that of the Z Fold 2, with the LED flash underneath the lenses rather than to the side. This could suggest new camera modules. From the text on the leaked images, we also know the Z Fold 3 will feature Gorilla Glass Victus on the outside, to cope with bumps and drops, as well as a 120Ghz refresh rate for both internal and external screens.

The new camera array on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Image credit: @sondesix)

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 replaces the Galaxy Flip 5G that launched back in February 2020. Like the Z Fold 3, it is set to feature Gorilla Glass Victus on all sides. The biggest change here is a new larger LCD screen next to the camera to display notifications as well as work as a selfie screen when using the rear cameras. It also looks to come in a choice of four colors with a two-tone design.

The pics were shared by Twitter user Alvin over the weekend, but since then more images have appeared via SamMobile and MSPowerUser. So far there has been no mention of a release date for the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold3. For that reason, I expect the earliest we will see anything official on these is July 2021, though the actual release could be even later.

The external screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now big enough for a full text message (Image credit: Sammobile)