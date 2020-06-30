Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra video shows the smartphone of our dreams

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones is rapidly incoming, with the big launch scheduled for August, 2020 if rumours are to be believed.

And, of the new range, the top-tier Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phone, slated to be called the "Ultra" (following the Galaxy S20 Ultra nomenclature) is the handset that phone enthusiasts the world over are waiting for.

Tipped to come with an advanced 120Hz screen, rapid Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and upgraded triple lens camera system, the Note 20 Ultra promises to be one of the standout phones of the year.

And, now, thanks to this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra video we've just got our best look yet at the incoming flagship.

The video here comes courtesy of acclaimed tech designer Concept Creator, who has based the phone's look on the very latest leaks and rumours from reputable sources.

Here the Note 20 is envisioned with a Snapdragon 865 Plus, 5G, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. The Ultra's reported next-gen S Pen digital stylus is also shown off, which has been reported to boast a super fast 9ms response time. This new pen should work brilliantly with the phone's 120Hz screen.

Here at T3 we think this depiction of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks fantastic and, hopefully, Samsung is going to deliver something that look very similar when the phone is unveiled in the South Korean maker's next Unpacked event.