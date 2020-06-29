Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lines up iPhone 12 beatdown with ELITE tech upgrade

Samsung's incoming Galaxy Note 20 phone range, along with a selection of other new phones and tablets from the South Korean company, are set to enter battle armed with an elite new tech weapon.

Well, that's if the latest leak from Samsung's own leakster-in-chief Ice universe is to be believed, with the tipster god tweeting that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, as well as Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will all use Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 Plus system on a chip (SoC).

But Samsung seems to have eaten half of the Snapdragon 865+ processor.Note20 seriesTab S7 seriesFold 2Z Flip 5GWill use the Snapdragon 865+ processorJune 29, 2020

The Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is set to launch shortly in July 2020, is poised to deliver a serious performance boost over the Snapdragon 865 chip that can be found in current elite-tier handsets like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

And, this news will be especially welcome for loyal Note lovers who have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment in Samsung's long-running phablet line.

The top-spec Samsung Galaxy Note 20 especially is slated to be something very special indeed, with a 120Hz refresh-rate screen delivered alongside a triple-camera array with upgraded main sensor, gorgeous new AMOLED display, and next-gen S Pen digital stylus.

And now the phone can add the Snapdragon 865 Plus to its list of accomplishments, which will certainly be needed to beat the A13 Bionic chip installed in Apple's current iPhone 11 range of phones, as well as compete against the incoming A14 chip that is set to debut in the iPhone 12.

As for the other hardware slated to be using the elite Snapdragon chip, all three look set to benefit massively, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G especially suddenly transformed in our eyes into a premium-level folding phone.

No one could say the original Galaxy Z Flip was a top, top-tier knockout, so the fact that the new version is coming with 5G and a proper processor upgrade is music to our ears here at T3.

Equally, a Tab S7 rocking this processor will help give it a welcome power boost in its fight against the Apple iPad Pro, and the Galaxy Fold 2 will be able to continue to battle effectively against the Huawei Mate Xs.

All in all, this is a very welcome leak as far as we're concerned here at T3, so let's hope Ice universe maintains his excellent track record of accurately calling future Samsung tech hardware.