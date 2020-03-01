Samsung Galaxy Note 20 display will fix this one glaring problem of the S20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 is next in line for Samsung, and it seems that the flagship phablet will set about fixing some of the issues that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has run into, by overhauling the OLED screen so that it emits less blue-light, and lowers power consumption.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and S20 Ultra made their debut during Samsung's Unpacked event this month, with all three models confirmed to feature a 120Hz display and 5G support. Inevitably, such a high refresh rate coupled with 5G usage will drain the battery of any handset pretty quickly, and Samsung took measures to prevent that by only allowing 120Hz for the lowest two screen resolution options.

It's been reported that Samsung is already fixing this handicap for the devices' launch on March 6, but that won't change the battery consumption. But the new OLED screens it just announced could have a drastic impact.

The new OLED technology will see displays on the market that emit just 6.5% blue light - the lowest in the smartphone industry by, and a further improvement on Samsung's 2019 OLED display that emits 7.5% blue light.

According to the press release, the blue light output is 70% lower than the majority of LCD smartphone displays.

As if that wasn't the icing on the cake, the cherry on top is the news that the refined panel will consume 15% less power than before, dropping from 1.5W to 1.3W on average.

Not only is this great news for the longevity of your handset before it needs to recharge, but users' own downtime will be less adversely effected by the reduced blue light emissions, which is known for interfering with sleep patterns. So if you persist in using your phone before you go to sleep, at least you might be marginally less affected.

“Our 5G-optimized OLED display is taking the lead in the 5G era with its crystal clear imagery, distinguished designs, economical power consumption and increasingly eye-protective functionality," said Jee-ho Baek, vice president of the mobile display strategic marketing team at Samsung Display.

We don't know when the tech will hit the market, but with the Note 20 slated to launch this summer, we may just see the new screen make its debut in the device.