Samsung Galaxy M stunning budget screens are here to take down the OnePlus 7

The Samsung Galaxy S10, due on February 20 may be preceded by a more budget friendly handset that still offers a stunning screen and great specs, enough to make even OnePlus 7 threatened.

According to Patently Apple sources we can expect Samsung to launch the new Galaxy M range at the end of January all with water-drop style bezel-free screens. This is being built to take on the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi, in India at first, where those budget handset offer superior specs for low prices.

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 to land with at least one packing a whopping 5,000mAh battery. Also expected on one model is a 6-inch LCD display – this being the largest of the three.

Despite some top-end specs the prices will start as low as $135 which is about £105. Of course this low price might be made possible thanks to older processors, poor resolution screens and cameras – something many people aren't willing to accept nowadays.

Samsung has hinted that these phones will make their way to other countries after their initial launch in India. So once prices start to crash in Asia expect them to follow in the rest of the world.