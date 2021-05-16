PS5 wireless controllers now available in two new colors

PlayStation controllers go back to black (and red) as two new colors are released for the DualSense Wireless Controller

Sony PlayStation 5 controller
(Image credit: Sony)
PlayStation has announced that its DualSense wireless controllers for the PS5 will be available in two additional colors as of next month. The new devices come in ‘midnight black’ and ‘cosmic red’, inspired by the galaxy we’re told.

The midnight black model is a return to the classic black coloring of the PlayStation 2, 3 and PS4. Considering how popular replacing the white panels on the PS5 for black ones has become, I’m sure this model will fly off the shelves, with users remoting their white units to spares.

The cosmic red model is something a little different. It’s not like the bright red of the DualShock 4, this is more of a maroon shade and the color covers all the areas which are white in the original controller. It also costs $5 more. Some may find it classy, others may find it a bit much (I’m in the latter).

Sony PlayStation 5 controller

The black and blue combination is a PlayStation classic and it looks great here

(Image credit: Sony)

Other than the color, these two new controllers are identical to the original. They feature haptic feed feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Considering current availability, it may be some time before we see any special bundles featuring these controllers, as we saw with the PS4, but maybe some day.

While I’d love to see an all-black PS5, right now I’d settle for any color I could get – and then probably buy one of the midnight black controllers. The controllers will be released on June 11 but are available to pre-order now on the PlayStation store, priced $69.99 (around £50/AU$91) for the midnight black and $74.99 (around £53 /AU$97) for the cosmic red.

Sony PlayStation 5 controller

This red inspired by galaxies is likely to divide opinion

(Image credit: Sony)
