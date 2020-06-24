PS5 pre-order guide: release date, price, and where to order

Sony may have finally revealed the PS5 and its specs, but it's yet to let fans know how much they can expect to pay for the console. While we don't think it'll be cheap, there's pressure for it to remain competitive, as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to launch in the same 'holiday 2020' window.

As with the PS4, it looks like Sony has lined up some stellar platform exclusives that will show off the hardware's capabilities - like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 - so players who are already committed to Sony's line of consoles can rest easy knowing there are some fantastic titles in store.

Pre-orders aren't live just yet, but we've gathered up everything we know about the console so far, as well as leaks and rumours that have some weight to them, to give you the rundown of everything you need to know before reaching into your wallet.

PS5: How much will it cost?

While we don't have official word from Sony, right now we're expecting the PS5's price to come in at around £499/ $499/ €499; that's over £100 more than the PS4's launch price of £350, and closer to the PS3's £425, which fans were not happy about at the time. They'll likely be more willing to part with that kind of cash this time around, given the huge leap in tech to the next console generation - including the super fast SSD which currently outpaces gaming PCs.

An Amazon UK leak with a £599.99 ($760) price tag had us worried for a minute but the online retailer confirmed it was an error, and a similar price was listed over on Play-Asia, but industry veteran and former Xbox marketing chief, Albert Penello, weighed in to put those concerns to bed.

In response to rumours saying the console could come in at $600 (£477), Penello said "[there's] no way this console is over $499" and based on his years of experience, and involvement in the launch of the original Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One, we're inclined to side with Penello on this one.

PS5: Will there be a cheaper model?

Sony revealed two console models at its PS5 event; one with a disc drive, and one purely digital edition. Microsoft's digital-only version of the Xbox One S is the cheaper of the two, so we're guessing that ditching the Blu-ray drive on the PS5 will knock a few quid off the price.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan told the BBC that the digital edition exists to accommodate "consumers are purchasing solely digitally," and is about offering a choice, rather than merely presenting a 'cheap' option, but we'd be surprised if a smaller price tag wasn't the byproduct of doing so.

PS5: Will there be a premium model?

For those of you hoping for something a bit more snazzy and have money to burn, news of a “beautiful” special edition should have you champing at the bit! The PS5 design is already a sight to behold (although it has divided opinion on that front), and Sony has confirmed that an even more "radical" design is on the cards.

PlayStation’s vice president of UX design Matt MacLaurin took to LinkedIn to share the news, saying:

"While this is the flagship/reference, you can count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions."

These special editions will no doubt come with a premium price, so if you're a lover of the more unique (and expensive!) console editions, you should put aside some extra cash now.

PS5: Where and when can I pre-order?

Pre-orders for the console aren't open yet, although the official PS5 website lets you register for updates, including news on pricing and the release date. A number of retailers have their own email lists for PS5 pre-order notifications, like GAME, Target, and Best Buy.

As for when you can place a pre-order, we anticipate to see them opening up sooner rather than later - especially with news that Sony is limiting its initial production run. With that in mind, it's likely that customers will need to pay a portion of the cost upfront, when placing pre-orders, rather than being charged the full amount when it ships; worth bearing in mind for those of you who like to manage your budgets.

PS5: What are the console bundle options?

Again, this isn't something that has been touched on, but we imagine similar options to those currently offered now, especially in light of the range of accessories on offer. Expect to see bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera.

On the software front, the PS5 is almost certainly going to be on offer with Sony's firs-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these might not all be available at launch.

We'll add more pre-order info as we get it, but in the meantime, you can sign up to receive PS5 pre-order updates to get the best deals before anyone else!