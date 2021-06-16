OnePlus Nord N200 5G launches in the US but only for T-Mobile

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G was always due to be exclusive to the US but it now seems it will be available only through one network. T-Mobile has announced that it will have the phone on sale and available for free to some customers from June 25.

Following the UK launch of the Nord CE 5G last week, the N200 was due to follow, as had already been confirmed by the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. But its exact specs were still vague until today.

The Nord N200 5G is an upgrade on the previous N100 – not least in the addition of 5G connectivity – but also shares some of the Nord N10 5G attributes. It features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and only comes in one color: “blue quantum”. It has a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, like the N10. It has a triple camera array on the rear, with a 13MP main sensor (similar to the N100) and a 16MP front camera (like the Nord N10). The 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge also seems unchanged from the N100.

Where the N200 5G is unique is in its processor. It features the Snapdragon 480, which offers significant improvements on the Snapdragon 460 used in the N100. It doesn’t quite reach the Snapdragon 750 in the Nord CE or the Snapdragon 690 in the N10, however. That is to be expected considering how much cheaper this model is.

T-Mobile customers can get the Nord N200 5G for free (over 24 months) when adding a line or trading in an old phone. Customers of Metro (T-Mobile’s budget network) can pay just $59.99 for the phone when adding a line.

You can also buy the phone outright for $239.99 from T-Mobile, as well as Best Buy, Amazon, B&H and the OnePlus website.