Beats Studio Buds deliver noise cancellation, big battery life and a surprisingly low price

Beats has just announced its new Studio Buds true wireless headphones, which are available in the US now for $149, and are set for the UK sometime in "summer" for £129.99. That's a really aggressive price for a brand that's made its name with great premium models, especially when you consider all the features going on here.

Beats hasn't confirmed any Australian pricing or availability for the Studio Buds yet, but based on US and UK pricing, we're predicting they will sit around the AU$200 mark.

First on the list is the impressive eight-hour battery life, with another 16 from the case, making 24 hours in total. This drops to five hours – or 15 with case included – when you have the active noise canceling (ANC) or transparency mode activated. It also features Fast Fuel charging, which with just five minutes of charge can deliver an hour of playback.

The ANC uses real-time adaptive gain control to remove external noise from your listening experience, including wind noise. This corrects and cleans the audio artifacts up to 48,000 times a second for clarity. Meanwhile, the transparency mode uses external microphones to add your surroundings to the music, to allow you to stay aware of what's happening around you. This same technology is also engaged when making a call, using the dual-beam-forming microphones to isolate your voice from the surroundings.

Inside the Beats Studio Buds, the 8.2mm dual-element driver and a two-chamber acoustic design delivers superior stereo separation and low distortion. Apple Music users will be pleased to hear that they also feature spatial audio compatibility. All tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos will automatically benefit from spatial audio to immerse you in the music.

You don't need an Apple device to get the best out of the Beats Studio Buds, though. One-touch pairing is available for both Apple and Android devices. You can check the battery life, perform software updates and change the listening modes, all from your device, while the b button on the buds can be used for call and audio functions. Each bud pairs independently too, so you can use just one if you prefer.

To save you from losing your Studio Buds, they are compatible with both Apple's Find My on iOS and Android's Find My Device services to display their last known location or to play a sound when they are within range of your phone.

If all that's not enough, you can also pick from three colors: black, white or red. At this price, they are the cheapest way to enjoy spatial audio and very affordable premium noise-canceling ear buds, full stop. It seems the beat goes on for these iconic headphones after all.