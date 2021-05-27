OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Nord N200 5G confirmed as cheaper alternatives to the OnePlus 9

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus N200 5G have been confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Both are revamped versions of existing handsets. The Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G is an update of the OnePlus Nord and will be available in the UK, Europe and India. Meanwhile, the OnePlus N200 5G updates the previous N100 exclusively for the US and Canada market.

The OnePlus line-up has varied across different regions. The OnePlus Nord hasn’t released in the US or Canada, but all regions currently carry the N10 5G and N100 models. So, it seems strange that these two models don’t have any region cross-over.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will officially launch at the OnePlus UK Summer Event, scheduled for June 10, and is already listed on the website. According to the launch page, more details will be teased every couple of days, starting on May 31.

There’s likely to be a longer wait for the US release of the OnePlus N200 5G, as there’s no announcement planned for this one yet. Aside from introducing 5G to the handset, it will be interesting to see how this one beefs up the specs without eclipsing the current N10 5G.

Our sister site, Techradar, which broke the news, spoke to Lau directly. He said, “with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, we've given the N100 successor 5G capabilities to further improve the user experience at an even more accessible price point.” This suggests around $200 for the phone, which would make it a very appealing proposition.

And there’s more to come. The OnePlus Nord 2 is still expected to make an appearance later this year and will sit above the Nord CE and N10 5G. Hopefully, this will be a global launch, taking the role of the flagship Nord product across all markets.