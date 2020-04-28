Official Samsung phone tease hints at Galaxy Note 20 under-screen camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is one of the most anticipated phones of 2020, which is why when an image of what appears to be a brand new Note phone was spotted on the South Korean maker's own website, and that new phone had no notch or pin-hole camera to be seen on its screen, phone enthusiasts the world over got excited.

They got excited as the prospect of a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone equipped with a futuristic under-screen front-facing camera could of just crept a tiny bit closer.

The mystery Note-style phone is sandwiched between a Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S20, and while its top-left hand corner of the screen cannot be seen, thereby holding the potential for a tiny pin-hole camera to be tucked away out of sight, the chances of Samsung abandoning its Infinity-O screens and moving the pin-hole from where it was positioned on the Galaxy Note 10 series, bang in centre, seems off.

And it especially seems off considering the mystery Galaxy phone looks so much like a Note phone. You can check out the image (which has now been taken down from the Samsung website) causing all the ruckus below and make up your own mind.

The now taken down image from Samsung's official website. The phone in the middle has a Note series design but has no visible front facing camera. (Image credit: Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy phone image was first reported on by SamMobile, with one of the site's readers spotting it on the Samsung Rewards section of the official Samsung website.

Now, whether the phone is genuine and what we're looking at here is a teaser image of the Galaxy Note 20 remains unclear. The image is obviously a mock-up of sorts, and Samsung has past form using made-up concept phones in its advertising imagery, so it is definitely worth taking with a grain of salt. And especially so as the design leaks we've seen so far show the Note 20 with hardware buttons on the right hand side of the frame, which in this image remains completely clean.

However, there have been rumours that Samsung is working on underscreen camera technology and that it is going to launch a phone with the technology this year, so this image certainly can't be ruled out entirely. After all, the Note series is Samsung's technical leader and it would make perfect sense for a new technology of such magnitude to debut on a Note phone.

Hopefully we will learn more about the Galaxy Note 20 series soon, which is still appears set for an official unveiling in later August 2020.

Via: Forbes