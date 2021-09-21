New G-SHOCK MUDMASTER GWG-2000 watch will be the first to use super-strong, super-light forged carbon

Casio has announced that it will be adding a new watch to its G-SHOCK MUDMASTER range, this one will be built from forged carbon. Due to hit the shops in an as-yet unspecified date in the October, the MUDMASTER GWG-2000 aims to be even tougher than its range-mates.

The shock-resistant MUDMASTER watches regularly pop up in our best outdoor watch roundup. Built for use on land, they're specialised for use in especially sandy, dusty or rubble-strewn environments. The GWG-2000 is the first to use this special type of carbon fiber-reinforced resin, which Casio says has a greater tensile strength than stainless steel, while being lighter. In fact it's so strong yet light so as to typically be found in famously strong yet lightweight (relatively speaking) contraptions such as aircraft and racing cars.

On the GWG-2000, this forged carbon has been used for the lug that connects the bezel to the band on both sides, to provide structural protection to the watch face. It looks pretty smart too: the fine carbon particles form a unique black-and-grey pattern on the surface.

(Image credit: Casio)

Elsewhere, Casio has swapped out the buttons for the newly developed 'Mud Resist' buttons, which are fashioned from stainless steel button pipes combined with an internal silicone buffer that both absorbs shock and forms a seal to keep particles safely out. The insides have also been rearranged to slim it down by 1.9mm compared to older models.

The G-SHOCK MUDMASTER GWG-2000 with forged carbon is already on the Casio site and will be available to buy in October 2021 with an RRP of £699. Choose from three ultra-manly colours: stoic monochrome gray, military-look khaki, and sand beige.