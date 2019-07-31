Latest Sky TV upgrade: this time it's personal

Sky has revealed plans to roll-out personalised recommendations to more parts of its flagship Sky Q hardware.

For the first time, the satellite set-top box will recommend shows in the On Demand, Sky Box Sets and Catch up TV menus. The latter is home to a number of rival catch-up services from UK broadcasters, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, and My5.

Sky Q will track your viewing history to make intelligent suggestions about shows or movies that fit with the type of content that you watch.

Like the existing smart recommendations available in Sky Q, these will be specific to each set-top box – so any viewing on a Sky Q Mini in the bedroom won't impact recommendations on the main box in the living room.

Sky will also surface shows that are popular with other Sky Q viewers, too. These will be highlighted as such in the menu, so you'll be able to identify where each box set, catch-up show and movie recommendation is coming from,

The new recommendations break down as follows:

‘Because you watched’ – Similar content to what has previously been viewed

– Similar content to what has previously been viewed ‘Personalised genre’ – Content from genres regularly watched

– Content from genres regularly watched ‘Trending this week’ – Popular shows that everyone is watching

Unfortunately, Sky is keeping shtum about exactly when you'll be able to see these new intelligent menus roll-out to the On Demand, Sky Box Sets and Catch up TV menus on Sky Q.

According to the satellite broadcaster, it expects the automatic update to start to roll-out to Sky Q boxes "later this summer". We'll update this article as soon as we hear any further details about the free over-the-air update.

The announcement comes as Sky recently introduced a new Parents Guide feature that adds in-depth ratings for 3,500 films designed to help guardians choose a suitable film to watch with younger viewers.