Hublot's first Big Bang with an integrated bracelet is a seriously impressive watch

Some 15 years after the launch of the eminent Big Bang watch, Hublot has revealed a version complete with a bracelet for the first time.

Called the Big Bang Integral, the watch was unveiled at the inaugural LVMH Watch Week, and is available in titanium, black ceramic, and Hublot’s own ‘King Gold’.

This comes after the recent surge in popularity of steel sports watches with integrated bracelets, led by the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philipe Nautilus.

The only question we have is, what took Hublot so long?! It's clear from the images that the Hublot Big Bang looks amazing on a bracelet, and we can't wait to get one on our wrist.

The case of the Big Bang has been modified to accommodate the new three-link bracelet, which has been designed to flow seamlessly from the top and bottom of the case. The bracelet mirrors the angular design Hublot’s Big Bang range is known for, thanks to intricate bevelling and chamfering to every link.

The Big Bang has a case diameter of 42mm and thickness of 13,45mm, is water-resistant to 100 metres, and features the skeletal design Hublot is best known for.

This design gives you a clear view of the watch’s HUB1280 calibre self-winding mechanical movement, which has a long power reserve of 72 hours.

(Image credit: Hublot)

A date complication sits at the three o’clock position, alongside a secondary dial for the watch’s 60-minute chronograph. All models of the Big Bang Integral feature a matte black skeleton dial

Three versions of the Big Bang Integral are available now. These include titanium, which is priced at £17,300 ($20,900), an all-black ceramic model which is limited to 500 pieces and priced at £19,100 ($23,100), and a model made from Hublot’s King Gold, which is an alloy of 18-carat gold, copper and platinum, and costs £43,500 ($52,500).

Liked this?