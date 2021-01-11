How to watch the Super Bowl 2021 live stream for FREE across the globe

The countdown is on and excitement is building for Super Bowl LV. We're already preparing ourselves for a day jam-packed with touchdowns, big-budget commercials and a star-studded half-time show - so let us help hook you up with the who, what, where, when and how with the very best 2021 Super Bowl live stream options around the planet.

You're in the right place to discover the lowdown on Super Bowl channels and broadcasters wherever you are in the world, and the means to avoid those pesky adverts whilst you're glued to the TV if, for you, it’s simply about that play-by-play action.

When is the Super Bowl 2021?

Taking place on the home soil of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this year’s big game will play out at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, February 7.

Kick-off times are still to-be-confirmed. However, if we're to take a lead from last year's game also in Florida, we'd expect it to start at 6.30pm local time on the East Coast (so 3.30pm PT). In the UK, that's 11.30pm GMT and, and for those Down Under in Australia, 10.30am on the Monday morning.

Stick right here and we’ll be updating with the latest Super Bowl information as it comes with confirmation on those timings.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2021?

Of course, with a busy schedule of playoffs for keen NFL-spectators in the coming weeks, it remains to be seen who we’ll watch go head-to-head competing for that shiny Vince Lombardi trophy - but that just adds to the anticipation, doesn’t it?

Watch a 2021 Super Bowl live stream from outside your country

If you happen to be out of your native country and want to watch your preferred domestic coverage of the Super Bowl, you may run into some issues as a lot of content is locked to its specific region. However, you can always navigate around any geo-restrictions on your chosen platform with the best VPN you can.

Download one of our tried-and-tested best streaming VPNs, launch and switch to one of of the servers in the country you want to trick the system into thinking you're browsing from. Altering your IP address, the VPN will unblock the content and allow access to content from your home country - or anywhere else in the world for that matter.

Our top choice for unblocking geo-restricted content - as well as offering an array of top-tier features at a great price point - is ExpressVPN. Sitting as T3's #1 rated best VPN, you can tune into ram-packed SuperBowl coverage wherever you are. With a 30-day money back guarantee, you can also benefit from 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to the annual plan right now now. - Try out ExpressVPN with 49% off now





How to watch a FREE Super Bowl 2021 live stream and with no ads

NFL fans in the UK get a really good deal when it comes to getting a Super Bowl live stream. They benefit from coverage on the free-to-air BBC, which means they don't have to put up with an ad-break every 15 minutes. Yep, viewers can watch uninterrupted coverage of the Super Bowl game...for free!

Better yet, BBC iPlayer allows you to watch from the comfort of anywhere, viewable across a ton of devices including laptops and tablets. These include:

Desktop (Windows/Mac)

iOS App

Android App

Fire TV Stick

Now TV Stick

Apple TV

Smart TVs

Chromecast

Roku

Xbox One

PS4

Whilst the BBC's coverage of the 2021 Super Bowl is certainly anyone's best bet, there are other options available for American football fans in the UK.

Prefer Sky's sports commentary? If you're a subscriber of one of its many Sky Sports packages, you'll be able to tune into Super Bowl 55. For those who don't already drop serious cash on Sky and aren't prepared to commit for the long haul, you can also make the most of Sky's NFL coverage with its Now TV Sky Sports Pass offering. A contract-free way to watch Sky Sports, pay month-to-month or even day-to-day and cancel any time.

Don't forget you can get all the NFL hot-takes you could need straight from BBC, though, without spending a penny. And if you happen to be outside of the UK for the big one, you can still catch the big game with a trusty VPN as described above.

Super Bowl live stream: how to watch the 2021 Super Bowl broadcast or online in the US

It's likely there won't be a screen Stateside that isn't tuned into Super Bowl 55 over February 7 in the US. Of course, the majority of sporting fans can expect coverage of the big game on CBS, which comes as a part of your cable package, with the option to watch on your TV or utilise the CBS website at no extra cost.

Don't have cable? For $5.99 a month you can utilise CBS's streaming service, aptly named CBS All Access. Time it right and you can make the most of its 7-day free trial and not have to pay a thing by cancelling before your subscription auto-renews.

Similarly, FuboTV also comes with a free trial and plays host CBS content. For serious sports fans, this may just tick a lot of boxes. Alongside NFL, on FuboTV you can also catch NBA and MLB games, as well as international sporting events from $65 a month.

Super Bowl live stream options around the world

Canadian viewers won't miss a minute of the NFL season when subscribing to one of DAZN's packages for just CA$20 a month or $150 for an annual subscription. As well as the Super Bowl, you'll be able to catch other sporting events, including the Premier League across the shore. The best part? There's a free trial that spans across a whole month.

If you're in Canada, there will also be national broadcasts on TSN and CTV.

Down under for the 2020/21 NFL season? For Australian viewers, your port-of-call will be Channel 7, a free-to-air channel which broadcast last year's Super Bowl, so we're expecting much the same this year.

Of course, there are also an array of paid-for services, too, which may be more suitable if you're pretty into your spectator sport. Foxtel and Kayo Sports are both great choices with the latter offering both a Basic and Premium plan from $25 a month. Again, Kayo Sports comes with a free 14-day trial no matter which plan you choose to go for, so you could actually avoid making any payment at all.

What is the Super Bowl?

It's probably fair to say if you've found yourself here you likely know what the Super Bowl is all about. However, if you're planning to get into the NFL and Super Bowl 55 is where you're starting your journey, it's not ridiculous to assume every year there might be some new NFL fans out there.

Even if you're just being a supportive other-half during the spectatorship, it's always good to have a bit of knowledge of what's what going into it - especially so you're not bored stiff with no idea what's going on, counting down the minutes until the explosive half-time show (more on that below).

Bringing together the best teams across both the AFC and NFC, the Super Bowl is the biggest game in the NFL season, taking the two winning conference champions to play for the overarching title of NFL's champion.

Combined of a total 32 teams across both the AFC and NFC, teams from across the States will play against each other within their conferences, before working up the table and going head-to-head with the opposing conference league.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)

Who is performing in the 2021 Super Bowl Half-Time Show?

When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's a 'pulling all the stops out' kind of event. Between the biggest, (hopefully) most exciting game of the season, some impressive, high-budget commercials, there's also the star-studded Half-Time Show. But who secured the gig for 2021?

Following in the footsteps of last year's performers, J-Lo and Shakira, the three-time Grammy award winner, The Weeknd, is headlining this year's Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

Real name Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd boasts a discography that has gone platinum 45 times across both singles and albums, with his latest album, After Hours, topping the charts in both the US and the UK.

Sure to hear hits like 'Blinding Light' and 'I Can't Feel My Face', following in the footsteps of iconic names like Michael Jackson and Prince, The Weeknd has said, "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position."