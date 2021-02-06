The best adverts from Super Bowl 55: The ads that are the real winners in 2021

It’s the main event for American football and essential viewing for millions in the US – as well as fans across the globe. Super Bowl 55 kicks off this Sunday in Florida as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last year 148.5 million viewers watched "The Big Game", and this year, with fewer attending in person and avoiding parties, numbers could be even higher.

Due to COVID precautions, the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is only allowing a one-third capacity of 25,000, which also includes 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who were gifted free tickets for their hard work this year. With limited availability, tickets have been selling for between $6,000 and $85,000 a go.

This year’s main event is a battle of ages between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes – the relatively new kid on the block – and Tom Brady, appearing for his 10th Super Bowl and nearly 20 years his senior.

However, between the plays there’s another battle taking place in the ad breaks. With such a huge audience, advertisers pay a premium for a slot. Last year a 30-second slot of air time cost around $5.6 million.

With such high stakes but huge potential gains, companies don’t just use their current TV campaigns. Instead, they spend millions more to create new, sometimes one-off pieces, to help them stand out.

The result is a masterpiece in advertising that Don Draper would be proud to put his name on. While humor and celebrity has long been the go-to here, more recently we’ve seen more emotion and brand activism in the mix.

For 2021, on the back of a year-long pandemic, political and social division, the brands appearing have changed too. Missing from the 2021 list are Budweiser, Coca-cola and Hyundai – all previous mainstays in Super Bowl advertising. Instead, there are new appearances from burrito giants Chipotle, car buying website Vroom and Reddit users’ nemesis, Robinhood.

To get you ready for the big game, here's a preview of the best adverts that will feature during the live broadcast of Super Bowl 55. Enjoy the show.

The best Super Bowl 55 technology ads

1. Amazon Alexa feat. Michael B Jordan

2. Logitech feat. Little Nas X

3. General Motors feat. Will Ferrell, Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson

4. WeatherTech

5. Toyota

6. Vroom

7. Mercadi

8. Dexcom with Nick Jonas

9. Robinhood

10. SquareSpace feat. Dolly Parton

11. Klarna

12. Ford

The best Super Bowl 55 other ads

1. Uber Eats with Wayne's World and Cardi B

2. Cheetos with Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy

3. Doritos with Matthew McConaughey

4. M&Ms feat. Dan Levy

5. Coming2America

6. Guinness feat. Joe Montana

7. Jimmy John's feat. Brad Garrett

8. Stella Artois feat. Lenny Kravitz

9. Bud Lite

10. Bud Lite Seltzer

11. Tide feat. Jason Alexander

12. Chipotle

13. Pringles

14. Michelob Ultra

15. State Farm Insurance

16. Sketchers

17. Indeed

18. Swiffer

19. Rockstar Energy Drink feat. Lil Baby

20. Dr Squatch