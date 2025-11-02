Ergatta’s handcrafted cherrywood rower is smarter, sleeker, and more luxurious than ever

Ergatta has just given its flagship rowing machine a luxury upgrade for 2025.

The new Ergatta Luxe Rower builds on the brand’s reputation for elegant, game-based fitness equipment (see also: Ergatta Rower review), adding bigger screens, richer sound, and improved ergonomics to its already beloved cherrywood design.

Crafted in collaboration with WaterRower in Rhode Island, the Luxe retains the signature mid-century aesthetic that made the original model stand out in living rooms, but now feels more substantial in every sense.

The 21-inch HD touchscreen replaces the smaller display of the outgoing rower, while the new high-fidelity speakers make Ergatta’s game-style workouts and studio sessions more immersive than ever.

Beautifully built, smarter inside

The new Luxe has been designed for those who appreciate both form and function.

A redesigned 17-inch handlebar offers greater comfort, while the optional Hi-Rise Kit lifts the machine higher off the ground for easier access.

Ergatta’s game-based platform, which turns interval sessions into competitive challenges and scenic virtual rows, remains the star attraction, blending entertainment and fitness in a way that few rivals can match.

“The Ergatta Luxe is the most immersive and elegant rower we’ve ever created,” said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. “We designed it for those who want the very best of both form and function.”

The Ergatta Luxe replaces the original Ergatta Rower and sits above the more affordable Ergatta Lite.

It launches in the US and Canada on 3 November 2025, priced at $2,499, with an introductory launch offer of $1,999 available via Ergatta.