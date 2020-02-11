Grab one of these limited-run Rotary Heritage watches while you still can

To celebrate its 125th birthday, Rotary has added three new additions to its classically-designed Heritage collection.

Limited to just 300 pieces each, the new watches are all powered by a self-winding mechanical movement with 21 jewels, while their vintage designs look back to some of the company’s highlights from the past 125 years.

The first addition to the Heritage collection is the GS05144/70, below, which is designed to look like Rotary watches of the 1940s, complete with prominent lugs and polished Arabic dial markers in rose gold to match the 40mm case.

(Image credit: Rotary)

Paying homage to aviation-style watches of the past, the timepiece matches a silver sunray brushed dome dial with a brown leather strap, while water resistant is 50 metres. The watch is priced at £249 and limited to 300 examples.

Next up us the GS05125/04 (top image of this article), which carries a 1950s design with black dial and matching leather strap. The watch is protected by a bubble mineral glass with subtle crosshair detail. The steel case measures 40mm and it is powered by the same 21-jewel automatic movement as the rest of the collection. This mode is also priced at £249 and limited to just 300 examples.

(Image credit: Rotary)

Finally, the third addition to the Heritage range celebrating Rotary’s 125 birthday is the GB05249/04, above. Priced at £399 and also limited to 300 examples, this watch features a lightweight titanium bracelet and matching 40mm case.

The watch is a nod back to when Rotary was the official watch supplier to the British Army, and features a flat sapphire glass crystal over its black dial with luminous hands and hour markers. Water resistance is 100 metres.

All three watches are available now through the Rotary Watches website .

