Now you can get six months of Apple Music for free with EE

EE is offering our new and upgrading pay monthly customers six months' free Apple Music membership.

The offer will be available from September 1. Once registered, customers will be able to use their free six-month Apple Music offer on their EE mobile or on iPad, Apple TV, Mac and PC.

If you take up the deal, you'll have full access to Apple Music over 4G or Wi-Fi, or download for offline playback. Apple Music already has over 15 million paying subscribers globally.

Last month, EE announced free access to its BT Sport app for all new and existing pay monthly customers.

If you want to browse all of EE's top deals, then use our whizzy configurator below: